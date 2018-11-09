New Canada Visa Application Centre (VAC) opens in BarbadosDominica News Online - Friday, November 9th, 2018 at 8:57 AM
Dominicans wishing to apply for a visa to travel to Canada can now do so in Barbados.
According to the High Commission for Canada in Barbados, a new Canada Visa Application Centre (VAC) is now open in Barbados.
This new VAC is located at DHL Barbados LTD, Airport Commercial Centre, Pilgrim Road, Christ Church, Barbados.
Its days of operation are from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
For more information about the Barbados VAC, clients can visit: https://www.vfsglobal.ca/Canada/Barbados/ and / orhttps://www.vfsglobal.ca/Canada/Barbados/contact_us.html
Prior to the opening of the Canada VAC in Barbados, visa applications for Canada could be submitted through a VAC in Trinidad. However, according to information appearing on its website, the Trinidad VAC stopped accepting applications after November 1, 2018 and clients have until November 29 to pick up documents at that centre.
For applications submitted to the VAC before November 2, 2018, the VAC will make contact when the documents are ready for pick up. Please wait until after you have been contacted to pick up documents.
The Canadian High Commission, in a release, states that currently, there are 150 VACs in 102 countries, including more than 100 VACs in Asia, Asia Pacific and the Americas.
The release adds that in order to make it as convenient as possible to provide biometrics (unique biological traits used to identify a person), Canada allows applicants to go to any VAC in any country they are legally allowed to enter, or, if already legally in the United States, to one of 135 U.S. Application Support Centres.
Quick facts:
- VACs are privately owned, third-party service providers located around the world that are authorized to provide Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) visa applicants with specific administrative support.
- VACs offer support to applicants before, during and after their temporary resident application is assessed by an IRCC officer. VAC service agents can be reached by phone and email, or in person, to answer questions in local languages. VACs are also authorized to collect biometrics from applicants.
My fellow Dominicans, we are now heading to Barbados for visa to enter Canada due to the wrong turn of this failed Skerrit who went on a roll and offered our decent clean passports to nefarious funny fellows world wide who end up entering Canada with our passports. The Canadian government smell a big rat from Domininca with someone on the top floor of the Financial Centre. I accompanied a child on behalf of parents to Trinidad to get a Canada visa entry. It appears placing that visa office in Barbados is made closer and cheaper and most convenient for Dominicans to travel for their visas. However, we must never forget who created this dirty, silly inconvenient situation of us Dominicans. It`s the same ole Skerrit, his failed corrupt Labour government have us in the doldrums of poverty, corruption and poor government. We are a struggling island with a failed government, unemployment, poor infrastructure and no more production of agricultural goods but replaced with our birth right. Go!
It would be better news if we were told that they will visit Dominica every 6 months to facilitate visa application and any need outside of the visit Dominicans. Cause I suspect the next move is…Dominicans can no longer mail application ….in person visits are required. So save us the stress …Please VAC just do bi annual mobile stops our way.
If you apply for a Canadian visa before the end of the year, you won’t have to go to present yourself to the embassy.
But in another case, Barbados eating really well, PM keeps talking and saying oh so many investors interested in Dominica, where them? name one, Why can’t we get an entity like this one? Last I heard of an investor it was a “limo” service, Dominica doe have 1 limo but we have limo service.
You know how many people could eat off an embassy? Taxi, Guesthouse, Airport staff and year round, not just 6 months, Barbados has an entire eco-system around the US visa business. When have you gone to renew a US visa and not meet at least 100 people there?
All we hearing about is pie in the sky investors, and how we the best at selling our citizenship. Nothing to create sustainable jobs, building hotels, yes, to house who?