Dominicans wishing to apply for a visa to travel to Canada can now do so in Barbados.

According to the High Commission for Canada in Barbados, a new Canada Visa Application Centre (VAC) is now open in Barbados.

This new VAC is located at DHL Barbados LTD, Airport Commercial Centre, Pilgrim Road, Christ Church, Barbados.

Its days of operation are from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For more information about the Barbados VAC, clients can visit: https://www.vfsglobal.ca/Canada/Barbados/ and / orhttps://www.vfsglobal.ca/Canada/Barbados/contact_us.html

Prior to the opening of the Canada VAC in Barbados, visa applications for Canada could be submitted through a VAC in Trinidad. However, according to information appearing on its website, the Trinidad VAC stopped accepting applications after November 1, 2018 and clients have until November 29 to pick up documents at that centre.

For applications submitted to the VAC before November 2, 2018, the VAC will make contact when the documents are ready for pick up. Please wait until after you have been contacted to pick up documents.

The Canadian High Commission, in a release, states that currently, there are 150 VACs in 102 countries, including more than 100 VACs in Asia, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

The release adds that in order to make it as convenient as possible to provide biometrics (unique biological traits used to identify a person), Canada allows applicants to go to any VAC in any country they are legally allowed to enter, or, if already legally in the United States, to one of 135 U.S. Application Support Centres.

Quick facts: