New Carlyn XP Single- We Will Rise [VIDEO]Dominica News Online - Wednesday, October 11th, 2017 at 6:05 PM
This is the new single from Dominican artist Carlyn XP, a rallying call for Dominicans at home and abroad to stay strong in the wake of hurricane Maria. Tell us what you think!
View full video here:
