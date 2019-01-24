Conservationists fear that the Green Iguana (Iguana iguana) or striped tailed iguana, native to South America, could cause serious imbalance in Dominica’s ecological system – potentially posing a major threat to its biodiversity. The country is home to the Lesser Antillean Iguana (Iguana delicatissima) a species that has now been categorised as critically endangered – with its greatest threat being the striped tailed iguana.

“In certain islands there’s barely any of our local iguanas anymore. Because these iguanas have taken over,” said Jeanelle Brisbane, Acting Head of Research and Monitoring at the Division of Forestry, Wildlife and Parks.

Brisbane, who is also a conservation ecologist and the head of Wild Dominique, explained that many other countries are facing difficulties with controlling the issue of the invasive species.

“Martinique and Guadeloupe have the problem with the striped tail [so does] Antigua, St. Marteen, Anguilla, St. Barth’s [and] St. Eustatius. And Dominica was the last large island – larger than 2 km2 with a pure population of our locals,” she explained.

Currently, there is reportedly a sizable population of the striped tail in the communities of Stockfarm and Fond Colé. At the start of January, the division was contacted after someone’s pet dog killed a striped tail iguana in Stockfarm. Brisbane said that after receiving the report, “we came here – we found one and then we came back to do another survey and then we ended up finding a second.”

Since then, the division has found nearly 100 iguanas in the same area.

Brisbane and her team are convinced that the iguanas made their way to Dominica via the Woodbridge Bay Port, located less than a mile away from affected communities. “These came from a container; we think [we are] 99 percent sure they came off the port. Because they’re so close to the port,” she stated.

At this point, the team is unsure of whether the iguana has invaded other areas or if they are contained in just these two communities.

The striped tail iguana competes with the local iguana for food, habitat and mates, which means that the two are interbreeding – creating a hybrid iguana.

During monitoring and eradication visits, the Forestry Division has found several juveniles from last year’s hatching season, which have characteristics of both iguanas. The juvenile hybrids are a clear indication “that they are breeding on island and that’s a bigger problem,” Brisbane said, while adding that they were not sure if the hybrids would cause a definite imbalance in the ecosystem “because no one has really studied it for long enough.”

For this reason, all invasive and hybrid iguanas found are taken back to the division for testing.

“We take a blood sample to see how pure it is. They can tell where exactly it came from, they take measurements, they take DNA sampling so they can tell whether the hybrid was born here, or [if] it came in as a hybrid. It’s a lot of scientific work – the data is sent to the States and they would be processed in a lab and the results will be sent back down,” explained Senior Amphibian Officer, Machel Sulton.

When dealing with invasive species, conservationists believe that sometimes the problem can be solved by eating the invasive creatures. In Dominica, however, not only is it illegal to poach and consume iguanas but the invasive species are potential vectors for diseases which pose a threat to human life.

Instead, the public can assist by contacting forestry or Wild Dominique whenever they see an iguana that looks different from the ones that they are used to seeing.