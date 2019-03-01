Deputy Chairperson of the Road Parade Committee, Charlene White-Christian has announced that a new feature has been added to Jouvert for Mas Domnik 2019.

White-Christian made the announcement while addressing the final Carnival press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday

“This year as it relates to these groups, we know that normally during 4:00AM and 6:00AM it’s Lapo Kabwit and Steel Pan and many of these groups tend to wait for the electronic bands to come out at 6:00AM,” she said. “What we have introduced this year is something a little different,” she said. “We will have the Lapo Kabwit from 4:00AM to 6:00PM and we have about 8 Lapo Kabwit groups along with the Steel Pan Group from St Lucia.”

She also said that a stage has been placed on the Bayfront and groups will be asked to display their costumes, while their photos will be taken to be posted, shared and used for judging the best group.

Meantime, White-Christian is appealing to small groups who will be participating in Jouvert to register.

“For Jouvert we are asking the small groups to please register, let us know that you are interested and you are taking part and we are asking you to use that stage, there will be a photographer and other photographers as well assigned to the Bayfront during 4:00AM to 6:00AM, so those who do not want to jump behind the Lapo Kabwit there will a little event for you as well so you can showcase your costumes,” she encouraged.