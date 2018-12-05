New online news site launchedDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 at 3:14 PM
Yesterday, Tuesday Dec 4, 2018, Dominica saw the official launch of its newest online news website.
EMO news is the brainchild of Emmerline Anselm, a school teacher turned amateur journalist and now CEO of her own online media brand/news agency.
EMO news had its start after Tropical Storm Erika when Emmerline felt the call to get out timely information about the storm to Dominicans at home and abroad. She has continued building on her initiative with a focus on media she calls infotainment mainly via whatsapp and facebook.
Now with her own website, EMO, as she is she affectionately called by her friends and supporters, intends on catering to what the people want to see.
We, at Dominica News Online (DNO), wish to welcome EMO news in the hope that this new venture will enable Dominican media to continue to grow and improve.
All the best EMO.
Nice touch….We are family!
I have had the opportunity to read some of her posts. She should brush up on her English Grammar; her command of the English language leaves a great deal to be desired. Gone are the days when one could actually learn English Grammar by listening to the radio or reading the newspapers.
I have noticed in recent times that everyone who has a microphone in hand, or gets employed by a media house is suddenly a “journalist”, and everyone who walks around with a camera is a “photographer”.
We should stop waddling in mediocrity and raise the bar.
Solution: READING would be a great way to commence!
I wish her well in her endeavors!
All the best EMO and remember, try to be impartial.
DNO giving free advertising to a competitor… Well that’s the most ridiculous thing I have seen on DNO. It looks like the people at DNO don’t know what they are doing.
With the huge popularity Emo News has and with them giving news before anyone else, DNO might as well close up shop since lately their news has been very bad and late.
What a stupid move.
On the contrary, the media is not a closed shop.
I would however urge all media to keep in mind the Duke of Wellington’s response on a controversial press matter: “Publish and be Damned”!