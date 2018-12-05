Yesterday, Tuesday Dec 4, 2018, Dominica saw the official launch of its newest online news website.

EMO news is the brainchild of Emmerline Anselm, a school teacher turned amateur journalist and now CEO of her own online media brand/news agency.

EMO news had its start after Tropical Storm Erika when Emmerline felt the call to get out timely information about the storm to Dominicans at home and abroad. She has continued building on her initiative with a focus on media she calls infotainment mainly via whatsapp and facebook.

Now with her own website, EMO, as she is she affectionately called by her friends and supporters, intends on catering to what the people want to see.

We, at Dominica News Online (DNO), wish to welcome EMO news in the hope that this new venture will enable Dominican media to continue to grow and improve.

All the best EMO.