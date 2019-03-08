Effective April 2, 2019 passengers using the ports of entry at the Ferry Terminal in Roseau and Portsmouth will now have to pay a ‘Passenger Facility Charge’ of $US32.00 or $EC86.00, on departure.

This information is contained in a letter dated February 26, 2019 by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille and addressed to Operations Supervisor at H.H.V Whitchurch & Co.Ltd, Hans Victor.

“As you are aware, SRO 23 of 2014 was gazetted on July 17, 2014 and every passenger entering Dominica from any seaport is required to pay to the Authority a Passenger Facility Charge of US$10,” the letter stated.

The letter continued, “After much discussion on the implementation of this fee, it was agreed that effective April 2, 2019, that the new fee will be collected at the Ferry Terminal in Roseau and the Port Office at Longhouse, Portsmouth directly from the passengers.”

Bardouille thanked the public for its cooperation and understanding as “we seek to improve on the services at the ferry terminal.”