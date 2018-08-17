NEW TO THE SLATE: Ernie Jno. Finn – UWP candidate for Castle BruceDominica News Online - Friday, August 17th, 2018 at 4:16 PM
EDITOR’S NOTE: In this new feature, “New To The Slate” DNO takes a close look at new candidates, of all political persuasions, who have decided to brave the arena of electoral politics. We begin with Ernie Jno. Finn.
Former Education Officer for the Eastern District, Ernie Jno. Finn, has become the face and voice of the United Workers Party (UWP), on the ground, in the Castle Bruce constituency, as preparations get underway for the highly anticipated upcoming general election in Dominica.
Jno. Finn has been accepted as the United Workers’ Party (UWP) candidate for the Castle Bruce constituency, according to UWP Leader, Lennox Linton.
Jno. Finn, who has been Principal of both the Castle Bruce Primary School and the Morne Jaune Primary School, told Dominica News Online (DNO), that her decision to enter the political arena for the first time, was fuelled by a desire to see change.
“I have been looking at the people in my constituency, and the country on a whole; and I think things are not getting better, but the lives of my people, their livelihood, that’s not getting better… and I think we need change,” she explained. “And I think I can bring about that change in my people… I have decided to contest the election on a UWP ticket.”
Jno. Finn, a native of the community of Good Hope, referred to the UWP as the “the better team”—the only party equipped to restore the country from its current state, which she believes is deplorable.
“I think this is the only party that can take Dominica from the ashes that it is in right now—from the dust, from the gutters— and put a smile back on her face,” she elaborated. “Dominica is crying day and night because of the levels of corruption, the level of oppression, the level of injustice that is going on in this country… A grey cloud is hanging over this country, and it has to be removed; and the party that can remove that grey cloud is the United Workers’ Party.”
The UWP candidate expressed her dissatisfaction with the current government, the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), claiming that they have introduced citizens to a “begging mentality,” which must be removed.
This, she said, can be done through educating people “so that their eyes can be opened, their minds can be opened, so they can see better, so they can see life clearer.”
Jno. Finn, who began teaching in 1971 at the age of 13, insisted that the youth be provided with education and employment, in order to “give them something in the country that they can look forward to, that they can do, and maintain themselves and better themselves, and remain here, and make a positive contribution to their country.”
She voiced disappointment with infrastructural issues within her constituency, and throughout the island—particularly with what she referred to as the permanent use of temporary bridges since the passage of Tropical Storm Erika in 2015.
“The damages from Erika have not been touched. Look at our bridges. After Erika we had some bailey bridges… In my opinion, a bailey bridge is a temporary bridge. A temporary bridge should not remain there for years,” she stated.
Despite being new to politics, Jno. Finn believes that she has “very strong” chances of winning in her constituency.
“I feel that I will win. I feel it, and I see it,” she said.
Jno. Finn holds a Diploma in Education from the University of the West Indies (UWI), and earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Educational Management in 2003.
Jno. Finn will replace UWP President Isaac Baptiste as the candidate for the Castle Bruce constituency in the upcoming election, which is constitutionally due in 2020. She assured DNO that there is no bad blood between the two, and that they are, in fact, “working together.”
‘Teacher Ernie’, as she is commonly known, describes herself as an avid volunteer within her community. She tutors children, and as a Catholic, is deeply involved in the church, as Chairperson of the church committee and choir leader.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Good heavens another mosquito knock knock!!!
The man of Arab descent, lil tony said to show him the evidence of corruptions of the dlp(dunce lazy people). We ask him where is the evidence of corruption levelled at uwp(united working people) after 18 long years. But again the uwp is a new set of people, they have never been in government before.
Pie in the sky. Baptiste what happen, you are dumped.
What happened to Baptiste.?
Blessings on you my dear. I pray that insults and spittle may not be hurdled against you as it is the norm in this political age.Let faith be your armor and strength your guide.
God did not give man spirit of fear but POWER LOVE and SOUND MIND.
Thank you teacher and patriot Ernie . Our country is in serious trouble.We just lost 30%of our GDP because of bad governance and bad handling of the Ross issue for years and years . So you are a PATRIOT! You are also a WINNER!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go Now
Let us send Teacher Ernie from the classroom to the Parliament to bring about the much needed change for which Dominica is yearning.
Hurray
Hurray
Hurray
Is now those corrupt and lazy MISLEADERS in the DLP FINI BAT!!!!
Skerrit “”””Make Way For The Blueeeeeeeee”””””. You were never Prime Ministerial material,and the Ross,Ross, Ross, Ross fiasco has unmasked,stripped and denuded you.
WikiLeaks told us how you are out of your depths among educated people Skerrit .Was it because of your dunceness,that you were dodging can top Ross officials ? Was it because of your laziness that Ross CEO said that with Barbados they have found a government which is biassed in getting things done .That is a nice way to call you LAZY Skerrit
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go Now
Mad MAX %, use your time wisely, find a JOB.
All the best in your new endeavour.