Superintendent of police, Richmond valentine has announced the new traffic arrangements which have taken effect with the reopening of the EC Loblack Bridge.

The bridge was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria on September 17, 2018.

Valentine instructed the public on how traffic in and out of Roseau should be conducted with the reopening of the bridge provides for one-way vehicular traffic into Roseau.

“As a result of this, the New west bridge will no longer accommodate two-way traffic, so only vehicles leaving the city will utilize the New West Bridge,” he said

He added that the St.Joseph and Mahaut bus drivers will be moved back to where they were previously located.

“The St. Joseph and Mahuat bus drivers will move from Great George Street to the original location. That is, on River Bank between the two bridges,” Valentine stated

He stated that police officers will be providing assistance to the public to prevent any accidents from occurring.

“A number of police officers will be on site today, in an effort to assist and facilitate the easy movement of vehicular traffic, just to ensure there are no incidents.”

He also advised persons who normally parked their vehicles between the New West Bridge and EC Loblack Bridge, to find an alternative parking as of Thursday morning.

The general public is asked to cooperate with the police to avoid any vehicular incidents by following traffic signs along the route to allow easy flow of traffic.