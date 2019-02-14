Vision 2019 with the power of families; Happy New Year!

My mother named me Joshua which means ‘YAWEH is salvation.’ The Holy Bible declares that Joshua led the Israelites in their conquest of Canaan and on to the Promise Land. When I reflect on the magnitude of such a name in our Christian space, I understand what those who named me and know me, expect of me.

The high expectations for me are certainly rooted in my Roseau South Constituency Family which comprises of Loubiere, New Town, Giraudel, Eggleston, Castle Comfort, Wall House, Bath Estate, Emshall, Silver Lake, Kings Hill/Morne Bruce, Fortune Citronier and Beaubois.

I do not profess to be great – only the creator deserves that title. But I keep working to live up to the expectations of my loved ones, friends and fellow citizens. In 2019, I re-commit myself to serve my fellow citizens with distinction, undying sincerity, love and natural affection.

I pledge to continue to represent and serve all the constituents of Roseau South Constituency and Dominicans at large, as we enter a new period of history. It is my belief that the year 2019 holds tremendous promise and I see myself as part of that promise. I dedicate my leadership in Roseau South Constituency to the spirit of God who is love, and I will continue to stand firmly with our people.

My fellow constituents and Dominicans both here and abroad, let us renew our commitment to nation building as we accept that there must always be a vision should progress be possible. We must work to bring about the sort of national attitude that will benefit our people; and I continue to stand ready to lead our Roseau South Constituency with a vision to improve lives and families.

The United Workers Party Family– Team Dominica, with which I am honored to serve, provides an avenue along which such improvements may be channeled. We believe that leadership is a people-centered vocation and that people matter most in our every undertaking. Team Dominica is an extension of us, our families, our social groups, our religious/spiritual groups and our professionals to name a few. Team Dominica is a centrist political movement which is sensitive to the needs of all – not of a select few. Please join hands with us as together we aspire to achieve further.

Let me again pledge and renew my commitment to serving you to the best of my ability in 2019 and beyond. I see missteps, doubts, fear and misfortune behind. But the road ahead, though challenging, leads to forgiveness, growth and contentment. As we peel-off the excesses of times past – not forgetting the lessons learnt – let us put on the armor of Christ and fight for the good of every one.

Please work with me as I work with you. Pray for me as I pray for you. Let us be a better people in 2019. Let us be a united force in 2019. Let us prosper together in 2019. Let us win for Dominica as we face 2019 and beyond. Let us be united, tolerant and reasonable. Let us build and advance our families. Winning is beyond our differences, and we can all win together when we work together, and this is a driver of my passion to serve you.

I feel blessed to be the representative of our Roseau South Constituency in the Parliament of the Commonwealth of Dominica . I thank you for this honor to serve you and ask that you consider my mission of progress for all as I seek your continued mandate.

Let me ask you to say a special prayer for all parliamentarians including members of the opposition, members of government and the Speaker of the House of Assembly together with her staff.

Let me wish you a bright and prosperous and healthy New Year 2019, a year of building our families. I thank you.