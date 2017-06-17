News In Review Podcast June 12-16Dominica News Online - Saturday, June 17th, 2017 at 1:57 PM
This week on the DNO News In Review: Dominica to seek to play a role in bringing peace to the world, NCCU assets exceed half-billion EC dollars, a prominent Jamaican businessman expresses qualified support for the CBI Programme, a Dominican lawyer files an injunction against restoration works at Jack’s Walk in the Botanical Gardens and ten Dominicans graduate from Midwestern University.
Let’s join Nicole for the details. of these and other stories.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.