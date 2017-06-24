News In Review Podcast June 19-23Dominica News Online - Saturday, June 24th, 2017 at 10:14 AM
One man in police custody in relation to the death of Andy Carbon, Commonwealth Observer Mission concludes that 2014 election in Dominica was “not necessarily fair”, Government invests over $20M in Dominica State College over the last six years, according to the Education Minister and the Ministry of Health reports a red eye outbreak on the island. These are just some of the headlines in this week’s News In Review.
Here’s Nicole Georges Bennett with the full report.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.