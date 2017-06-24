One man in police custody in relation to the death of Andy Carbon, Commonwealth Observer Mission concludes that 2014 election in Dominica was “not necessarily fair”, Government invests over $20M in Dominica State College over the last six years, according to the Education Minister and the Ministry of Health reports a red eye outbreak on the island. These are just some of the headlines in this week’s News In Review.

Here’s Nicole Georges Bennett with the full report.

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS