News In Review Podcast June 26-30Dominica News Online - Saturday, July 1st, 2017 at 3:18 PM
In the DNO Week In Review a Roseau vagrant faces two charges of murder, St. Martin Primary student, Adeyola Xavier, tops Grade Six National Assessment Exams, High Court and DPP resolve a dispute between them and US law enforcement now investigating the discovery of guns in a barrel at Woodbridge Bay.
Let’s join Nicole for the details of these and other stories.
