In the DNO Week In Review a Roseau vagrant faces two charges of murder, St. Martin Primary student, Adeyola Xavier, tops Grade Six National Assessment Exams, High Court and DPP resolve a dispute between them and US law enforcement now investigating the discovery of guns in a barrel at Woodbridge Bay.

