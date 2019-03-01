The Dominica Calypso Association is set to host one of the biggest events of the Carnival season, the Calypso Finals on Saturday.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DCA, Deryck “ De Hunter” St Rose said at news conference recently that the 10 finalists have been working hard and are prepared to put on an exciting show.

“The rehearsals have been going very well and the calypsonians are very serious about what they are doing because everybody wants to win,” he said.

The finalists are: Danyan, Sye, King Dice, Checko, Hunter, Observer, De Healer, Web, Tasha P, and they will battle it out with King Bobb.

They will all perform in two rounds.

According to St. Rose, the show will start bang on time at 8:30 pm.

“To get you in standing is only $80. We have a seating arrangement which is $120 and we will be having servers so you can purchase your drinks and we have people to get it for you…,” he explained.

He said persons who purchased their seating tickets in advance can access the river side gate for entry into the show.

Guest performers will include Pickey, Irish Kid, Intruder, Lugarz, Jaydee, Omee, Trendsetter and Sour Sour.

St. Rose called on the public to show up in large numbers to support the event.