Nineteen young women have benefited from a seven-week initiative, dubbed, “S.T.E.P”, short for Sewing, Training, and Entrepreneurship Program and are now better equipped to continue developing their sewing skills.

The S.T.E.P initiative was launched on January 15th, 2019.

It is an initiative of Finese House of Beauty in collaboration with UWI Open Campus, National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD), Dominica Import Export Agency (DEXIA) and Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT).

The project targeted young people interested in either developing their fashion skills or enhancing their already existing skill set.

Owner of Finese Beauty, Kimara Matthew who was speaking at a special graduation ceremony held at UWI Open Campus, Elmshall Road, on Saturday said S.T.E.P offers a platform that permits each participant an opportunity to grow beyond his or her border.

“Over the years we have heard the cries for help,” she said. “We have seen the rise in unemployment, crime and violence.”

She continued, “We have seen a decrease in skilled labourers…we have seen, we’ve heard and now is time to step-up”

According to Matthew, one of the aims of the project was to provide a holistic approach, to the growing, developing and understanding one’s potential while learning the best response to his or her environment.”

She said the initiative also allows students to step out of their comfort zone and aim for higher heights, imploring and propelling each one to fulfill his or her dreams and aspirations.

“Often times we observe people walking the streets with hidden treasures buried within them,” she noted. “These persons are either unaware of this buried gift and talent or find it difficult to source a level platform that invokes this inner power to rise to the occasion.”

The Finese House of Beauty CEO challenged each student to go beyond self to develop the principle of professionalism, good work ethics and high standard of practice that “eliminates mediocrity.”

Special awards were presented to outstanding students at the ceremony.

Ernie Charles won the award for Most Outstanding Student. The recognition award for Best Performing Group for session two of operational competencies went to Praise Okwa, Tamisha Thomas and Zalika Bowers and for Best Business Pitch, Delver Anselm.