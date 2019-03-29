UPDATE (with video): ‘No answers’ after several days of protest says DNA president

Over the past several days, members of the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) have been trying to get the attention of the Ministry of Health by protesting against the poor working conditions of nurses on island.

They gathered in front of Government Headquarters on Monday, the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) on Tuesday, the National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU) on Wednesday and Jollys Pharmacy on King George the V Street on Thursday in an effort to press home their point.

DNA president, Nurse Rosie Felix, said on Thursday that the Association still had not received any answers from the health authorities.

“We have no answers, so we’re continuing to ask the questions. We’re certainly raising public awareness; people need to know what’s happening. The nurses are stretched, working sessions over and over. The conditions are poor. People are complaining too; they know some of the things the nurses are going through,” she said.

She added, “It’s a whole year we wrote to the ministry, we had a first meeting, the PSU [Dominica Public Service Union] spoke and had a meeting. We want answers, we want to stay at home and work…we don’t want to go away…

Felix said better resources, salaries and positive working conditions are needed to facilitate nurses in performing their duties.

Recently, in an open letter to health minister, Kenneth Darroux, the DNA posed 28 questions for which it is seeking answers from the minister. The wide variety of issues raised in the letter range from salary increase for nurses, to security at PMH and other health facilities, to work place bullying to the situation regarding the Marigot Hospital and the condition of certain health facilities since Hurricane Maria.

Dominica News Online (DNO) tried to contact the Minister for Health, Kenneth Darroux on Thursday for comment on the matter but we were told that both Darroux and his permanent secretary are out of state.

The nurses resumed their protest action outside Prevo Cinemall on Friday.