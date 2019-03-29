UPDATE (with video): ‘No answers’ after several days of protest says DNA president

Over the past several days, members of the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) have been trying to get the attention of the Ministry of Health by protesting against the poor working conditions of nurses on island.
They gathered in front of Government Headquarters on Monday, the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) on Tuesday, the National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU) on Wednesday and Jollys Pharmacy on King George the V Street on Thursday in an effort to press home their point.
DNA president, Nurse Rosie Felix, said on Thursday that the Association still had not received any answers from the health authorities.
“We have no answers, so we’re continuing to ask the questions. We’re certainly raising public awareness; people need to know what’s happening. The nurses are stretched, working sessions over and over. The conditions are poor. People are complaining too; they know some of the things the nurses are going through,” she said.
She added, “It’s a whole year we wrote to the ministry, we had a first meeting, the PSU [Dominica Public Service Union] spoke and had a meeting. We want answers, we want to stay at home and work…we don’t want to go away…
Felix said better resources, salaries and positive working conditions are needed to facilitate nurses in performing their duties.
Recently, in an open letter to health minister, Kenneth Darroux, the DNA posed 28 questions for which it is seeking answers from the minister. The wide variety of issues raised in the letter range from salary increase for nurses, to security at PMH and other health facilities, to work place bullying to the situation regarding the Marigot Hospital and the condition of certain health facilities since Hurricane Maria.
Dominica News Online (DNO) tried to contact the Minister for Health, Kenneth Darroux on Thursday for comment on the matter but we were told that both Darroux and his permanent secretary are out of state.
The nurses resumed their protest action outside Prevo Cinemall on Friday.
10 Comments
*ERRANT not ERRAND
Change is a must labour must go
This is truly a vexing issue, the disdainful treatment and depraved indifference meted out to our overburdened healthcare providers, the nurses in particular. The Minister of Health was ignominiously booted from the DLP’s list of candidates to contest the upcoming election. He has become a nonentity. Roosevelt Skerrit is a totalitarian who has a corrupting stranglehold on all decisions of the government. It’s totally and utterly bemusing and disconcerting that there are Dominicans that would support this man’s errand ways. Then again, even the Devil has his supporters. It’s just unbelievable that people can support such wickedness.
The horrendous working conditions that nurse continue to endure on island is deplorable, to say the least. We can examine conditions at the old Marigot Hospital and Portsmouth Police Station as exhibit one and two. These Ministers and Permanent Secretaries are nothing more than financial leaches upon the backs of the tax payers of Dominica. They are inept, incompetent and lack the level of professionalism and technical expertise required to facilitate care to locals in the twenty first century. An island nation of 289.9 square miles has 19 greedy, waste of time Ministers, while our nurse suffer in silence.
So sad and feel for all the nurses,yet people continue to support thei corrupt regime,nurses should be best taken care of.If you all can migrate go and find better opportunities.
You remember how Elijah treated the prophets of Ahab and Jezebel after they kept calling but no one was answering? “And Elijah said unto them, Take the prophets of Baal; let not one of them escape. And they took them: and Elijah brought them down to the brook Kishon, and slew them there” 1 kings 18:40.
So eats time to deal with Ahab and Jazebel since they not hearing or answering when you call on them
You see the level of disrespect? My advice to the nurses seek greener paschures leave them people thing for them, you do not have to stay there.
If after four days no one answering all you then you need to call a little louder, knock a little harder and walk a little faster. Maybe our nurses need to stop working at hospitals and health centers and instead offer their services on the streets where the protestors are gathered.
Time to hype it up. Take it to your union!!
Withdraw you all labour!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go Now
What you expect when your own P.M.has no respect for you. Not himself, not his wife or his children he will let you nurse them. You all are not good enough for him. You allowed to jump up in her carnival band if you have amnesia andpass her vetting and buy a costume from her business in Cork Street, that’s all. But I and many other Dominicans appreciate the work you doing and say thank you.