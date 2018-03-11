The Norman Manley Law School based in Jamaica outperformed seven other law faculties and schools from across the region to win the 10th Annual Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Law Moot Competition.

The event was held on Friday, 9th March 2018 at the CCJ headquarters in Trinidad.

The winning team comprised debaters Samuel Bailey, Jovan Bowes and Luke Cook and adviser Tara Canegie.

The University of the West Indies (Mona) won the prize for the ‘Best Academic Institution’.

There were three judges for the event: Justice Jacob Wit and Justice David Hayton of the CCJ and guest judge Dr Heidi Jiménez, the legal counsel of the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO).

The annual moot competition helps to familiarise law students with the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas and the workings of the CCJ’s original jurisdiction, as well as to provide lawyers in training with an opportunity to hone their talents and to familiarise them with courtroom settings.

This year’s mooters debated a hypothetical situation where a CARICOM state imposed a tax on imported sugar-sweetened beverages and a ban on advertisement of such beverages on television and radio.

The seven other participating teams were the Hugh Wooding Law School (Trinidad & Tobago), Faculty of Law of the University of Guyana, Faculty of Law of the University of Technology (Jamaica), Faculty of Law of The University of the West Indies (Cave Hill), Faculty of Law of The University of the West Indies (Mona) and Faculty of Law of The University of the West Indies (St Augustine).

Click here to watch a video recording of the event.