Norwegian to increase nonstop flights from New York to MartiniqueDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 at 12:13 PM
Low-cost carrier, Norwegian is expanding its seasonal nonstop flight service to Martinique to New York, the Caribbean Journal has reported.
The carrier will increase service from three to four flights from the John F. Kennedy Airport to Martinique beginning October, 29.
According to the Journal, flights will start at $79, one way including taxes between October 29 and March 23, 2018.
“Norwegian is excited to return to Martinique for the winter season 2017/18 as our service from New York’s JFK will resume in late October. We are very pleased that more and more American continue to discover such a hidden gem in the Caribbean that offers quite a vastly different experience to most other Caribbean islands – it’s like being in France, but without any jetlag and even better beaches,” Anders Lindström, Norwegian’s US Director of Communications, was quoted as saying.
This could be good news for Dominicans living in the New York area who want to avoid the San Juan hub when travelling to the island. There is a ferry service between Dominica and Martinique.
7 Comments
It would be nice if this airline can start landing at Melville Hall, expecially for the reunion next yr.
Dominica stay kanana again
$79, oh baby baby baby ohhh
Yes, yes, yes somebody out there still looking out for Dominica. $79? LIAT eat your heart out.
Boy imagine the possibilities if Dominica had its international airport.
Our various leaders over the years have let us down…
We should take an initiative here and try and get a daily ferry service going between Roseau (or even Soufriere) and Fort de France that will connect conveniently with the departure & arrival times of Norwegian flights. This pertains to travel between Martinique and N. America. However, with regard to the European market there is an additional great potential by using Air Caraibe & Air France services to/from Paris. For U.K. connections. BA has three daily flights from Paris Orly to London Heathrow There are at least four daily flights between Fort de France and Paris and if we had a dedicated ferry service, with the right timing it would save overnighting in Martinique. This could be a boon to such new developments as Jungle Bay and Tranquility Bay, the Hilton project at Grand Savanne, not to mention already existing establishments. Also, we would not have to be so reliant on LIAT and the facilities in Antigua or Barbados.
what is the contact information for this airline. can the website address be provided
Great news,Norwegian thanks for saving us from the waste of time airline liat.