Low-cost carrier, Norwegian is expanding its seasonal nonstop flight service to Martinique to New York, the Caribbean Journal has reported.

The carrier will increase service from three to four flights from the John F. Kennedy Airport to Martinique beginning October, 29.

According to the Journal, flights will start at $79, one way including taxes between October 29 and March 23, 2018.

“Norwegian is excited to return to Martinique for the winter season 2017/18 as our service from New York’s JFK will resume in late October. We are very pleased that more and more American continue to discover such a hidden gem in the Caribbean that offers quite a vastly different experience to most other Caribbean islands – it’s like being in France, but without any jetlag and even better beaches,” Anders Lindström, Norwegian’s US Director of Communications, was quoted as saying.

This could be good news for Dominicans living in the New York area who want to avoid the San Juan hub when travelling to the island. There is a ferry service between Dominica and Martinique.