The Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore, Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security kicked off the press briefing from Dominica today addressing the plans to reestablish the Justice system in Dominica. In addition, the minister confirmed the participation of the armed forces in the Independence Activities slated fro Friday, November 3rd.

With security being underscored as an issue of major importance after any disaster, the commanding officers of the various regional military groups now operating in Dominica were present to outline their continuing work in the country. Along with Dominica’s Chief of Police Daniel Carbon, officers from the Jamaica Defence Force, the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force as well as the Regional Security System and other Military and Police Personnel addressed the press members.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry for Justice, Immigration and National Security Ms Jo-Anne Commodore and Registrar Ossie Walsh provided updates about the progress being made to secure housing for the resident Judges and courts of Dominica.

Full video here: