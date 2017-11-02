Electricians without Borders’ Catherine Bouguer was featured today in the daily press briefing from the Office of the Prime Minister, who provided a brief description of the agency’s mission, qualifications and activity.

Ms. Bougeur, coordinator of the operation, also gave an overview of the work which the organization has been doing in Dominica over the last three weeks. She stated that the educational system, school buildings, have been identified as priority by the government with the aim of reopening of particular facilities by Monday, November 6th.

Full video here: