President of the Dominica Nursing Association (DNA), Rosie Felix has asserted the right of nurses to be heard and to have a voice in decision-making.

Felix’s statement formed part of a message which she gave for International Nurses Day which is celebrated around the world on May 12th each year to commemorate the birthday of mother of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

The DNA president also expanded that right to include a say in policy development implementation and according to her, the global voice of nursing, ICN [International Council of Nurses], will continue to speak-up and speak-out.

“In 2018, ICN is doing this louder and stronger than ever before” she remarked.

Felix added that following the 2018 International Nurses Day theme: “Nurses- a Voice to Lead, Health is a Human Right”, this year’s tool kit presents compelling evidence showing how investment in nursing leads to economic development and how improving conditions in which people live leads to cohesive societies and productive economies.

“For nurses health is a human right. It means that all humans have the right to access affordable and quality healthcare at a time when they need it most,” she said. “And there are nurses working in every day healthcare settings and in positions of influence and decision-making that are doing this right now.”

This year, as part of the celebrations, the nursing service of the Ministry of Health and Social Services will be holding a church service from 2:00 pm today at the Deliverance Baptiste Church in Goodwill.