President of the Dominica National Youth Council (NYC) Paul Baron has said the Council is in full support of a series of sensitization sessions which is being held on island.

Baron was speaking to the media on Thursday.

At the sessions, focus will be placed on The Status of Children Bill, Children Justice Bill and Children Care and Adoption Bill.

“We welcome it, we give it our full support and we will do our utmost to ensure that it reaches its ultimate goals and objectives,” he said. “We will do our best as a council towards ensuring that the sensitization goes on.”

Baron recognizes that if persons have to move forward as a society there must be certain prerequisites, “and in this case the law that governs the behaviours of individuals and how it affects young people generally.”

According to him, the council plans to organize a session for its executive and other young persons.

“Because recognizing that we are the leaders of the day, it means therefore, if we are involved and engaged at different levels in society, that we in turn, can influence and help realize change wherever we are and wherever we live,” he stated.