The National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) wishes to publicly state our condemnation of the recent acts of Gun Violence in Dominica.

We simply live in a too small, and for what we have known most of our lives to be, a peaceful nation. Of course, we do not see this as an isolated event but what forms part of a larger concern of antisocial activities. Not only is this a cause for concern but a call to address the fundamental issues surrounding our young adults and adults alike, which is violence.

It will take however a concerted effort to tackle the problem, it does not fall really on the doorsteps of just the police, which really is supposed to be a measure of last resort. The problem really lies in what can be considered as the diminishing role of the Family and the way individuals are being brought up. The family I must remind you is the very first agent of socialization that an individual comes into contact with. And it is there that morals and values are meant to be cultivated, such as the respect for life. Because all life is sacred.

As a Christian society, the Church also bears the responsibility to uphold and perpetuate the core principles surrounding our faith and existence and the way in which we view humanity.

As a legal system, the perpetrators must be brought to justice and made an example of, in other to dissuade others who may be considering committing such crimes. So, to do we need stricter gun control as proposed by the Minister of National Security.

As a Council, we will not shy away also from our responsibility to actively engage young adults at the level of their respective communities and to formulate programs that they can engage in to refrain from antisocial activities. Youth represent increasingly the desire to be active and once those energies and be channeled through the right medium then we can harness the positive from every young adult and mold them into balanced and well-rounded individuals; so that they can be a benefit for society and humanity.

We are deeply saddened by the incident and sympathize with the family of the diseased, but as we have stated this is a Call to Action.

Let’s all work together to help our citizens live meaningful lives.