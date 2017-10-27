CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 19, 2017) — The Human Resources Department is pleased to inform you that the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with Colorado State University invites interested persons to apply for scholarships to pursue Undergraduate Degrees in any of the programmes offered at the Alma College and the Colorado State University of the United States.

For further information on the following, please visit the website:

– Various benefits offered per university

– Types of degree programs

– Scholarship contact information; and

– Scholarship eligibility, selection criteria and application process

Interested persons are to contact the respective university, using the university’s contact information provided on the OAS scholarship website, in order to apply for admission by November 01 , then submit their online scholarship application through the OAS website by November 15 .