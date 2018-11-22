Obstruction charges in UWP court matter put off sine die, next hearing on incitement charges set for January 2019Dominica News Online - Thursday, November 22nd, 2018 at 4:08 PM
Obstruction charges in the case against Lennox Linton, Joshua Francis Dr. Thomson Fontaine and Nicholas George of the United Workers Party (UWP), and the MP for Roseau Central, Joseph Isaac, have been adjourned sine die. However, the next hearing on charges of incitement against UWP leader Linton and UWP senator, Dr. Fontaine, has been set for January 22, 2019.
According to DNO’s court reporter, a bench warrant has also been issued for Dr. Fontaine who was not present at the two court hearings which were held so far.
More to come on this story.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
The Honorable Doctor Doctor has once again outsmarted you guys.
they say Gaston is the World Boss well i tell allu Skerrit claim that title
So the obstruction charges have been put on sine die, meaning to an undisclosed date which could be on any day Skerrit feels necessary, while the incitement against Skerrit’s most wanted and men, Mr. Linton and Dr. Fontaine, meaning the next PM Linton and next Finance Minister Dr. Fontaine, has been adjourned until January 2019? Not sure of the day, which means Skerrit and the chief magistrate and those other wicked and evil people will pick a day when they no for sure that there will not be a boat scheduled to arrive? Go ahead and plan your mischief you evil workers on iniquity in camp Skerrit
Everyone with even a modicum of intelligence knows that these charges are without merit. This situation calls for a tsunami of activism against this depravedly sleazy administration, using the resources of the State to intimidate and destroy. The politics that is practised by Dr. Dr. Skerrit leads to fear, division and hate mongering. His regime’s policies have decimated the country as pauperism is exploding, hunger is common, good paying jobs have disappeared and hopelessness is widespread. All these are happening because of the leader and his supplicants abhorrent disregard for the citizens’ welfare and wellbeing. Use your vote like a rod of correct on them to beat them out of office.
The PM speaks words of peace but it is all a facade, deception. Actually, he is all for war. It is clear this is a witch hunt and he needs to stop aggravating the people.
Who is he aggravating? The UWP members are the ones inciting violence among their supporters. They all need counseling to deal with these anger issues.