Obstruction charges in the case against Lennox Linton, Joshua Francis Dr. Thomson Fontaine and Nicholas George of the United Workers Party (UWP), and the MP for Roseau Central, Joseph Isaac, have been adjourned sine die. However, the next hearing on charges of incitement against UWP leader Linton and UWP senator, Dr. Fontaine, has been set for January 22, 2019.

According to DNO’s court reporter, a bench warrant has also been issued for Dr. Fontaine who was not present at the two court hearings which were held so far.

