October 10th-Daily Updates from Dominica [VIDEO]Dominica News Online - Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 at 11:20 AM
Focusing on the role psycho-social support today from the Office of the Prime Minister in Roseau, key members of the post-Maria outreach team, Dr. Griffin Benjamin of Dominica and Wendel De Leon of Trinidad and Tobago, outlined the need for psychological, and emotional and social nets amongst the Dominican population.
A critical point was made of acceptance of the fact that trauma is a natural outcome of such a destructive experience. The term ‘trauma’ was defined as the state of being unable to cope, on one’s own, with the impact of a particular event.
Pscyhiatric consultant Dr Griffin Benjamin expressed plans to reach each and every single Dominican, beginning with the most vulnerable in the shelters throughout the island. “Return to Happiness” is a program which will target children who lived through the experience of Maria with the aim of helping them to process the event.
Dr. Benjamin also made a plea to individuals who have been trained in counselling or social work to join efforts of debriefing and assistance.
Full video below:
8 Comments
For Dominica to progress , Skerrit has to go!
Can some one inform the Dominicans abroad if the [NCCU] credit unions in Roseau , and the one in pte Michel is open yet?. THANK YOU.
I don’t think what Maria did to us has really sank in. We tend to play politics with everything not realizing our problem is much bigger than politics. The PM rightly said that Maria did not only destroy Dominica but every single street in Dominica felt her wrath. It’s easy to say we gonna build back Dominica but words are very cheap and things are much easier said than done. Let me repeat again that after David, though things looked really bad, thankfully Dominica was the only island hit and we had a government that was preparing the country for general elections. Folks, I am NOT being political but the reality is, we have a government that is bent on staying in office and will do what it takes to stay. Their future depends on staying in office even if all they have to lead are the rats that lost their nests. After David we had some good friends like the US, Canada, France British, etc. Such is not the case today as Mr. Skerrit replaced them with ALBA, for his personal interest
No, I am not hitting on the PM but we cannot ignore the reality folks. We have some new friends but how much can they give to help us build our country? Our friends of yester year are cannot trust us with anything today. Furthermore, our government made very bad decisions pre Erika that they must be eating themselves about today. We saw millions of dollars being distributed all over the country in the name of small business, though no one was required to present an honest business plan, So that’s like dumping garbage. We saw them spent over $18 million dollars on a low class bridge in Roseau, that should not have cost more than $6 million. They did nothing to embrace agriculture as our basket bread and instead, replaced it with a red clinic that encouraged laziness. I heard them talking about going on a planting drive but who is going to go after something you destroyed? I think we are in deep trouble regardless of what Skerrit or the government and co say. We are in the deep bottom
hi every body..can someone please tell me if there is any commercial flights to dominica as yet?
Yes, see this release from liat, http://www.liat.com/navSource.html?page_id=996
Thanks for the useful info!
Yes air sunshine is flying from st thomas