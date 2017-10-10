Focusing on the role psycho-social support today from the Office of the Prime Minister in Roseau, key members of the post-Maria outreach team, Dr. Griffin Benjamin of Dominica and Wendel De Leon of Trinidad and Tobago, outlined the need for psychological, and emotional and social nets amongst the Dominican population.

A critical point was made of acceptance of the fact that trauma is a natural outcome of such a destructive experience. The term ‘trauma’ was defined as the state of being unable to cope, on one’s own, with the impact of a particular event.

Pscyhiatric consultant Dr Griffin Benjamin expressed plans to reach each and every single Dominican, beginning with the most vulnerable in the shelters throughout the island. “Return to Happiness” is a program which will target children who lived through the experience of Maria with the aim of helping them to process the event.

Dr. Benjamin also made a plea to individuals who have been trained in counselling or social work to join efforts of debriefing and assistance.

Full video below: