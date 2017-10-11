OCTOBER 11th-Daily Updates from Dominica [VIDEO]Dominica News Online - Wednesday, October 11th, 2017 at 12:15 PM
Today’s news briefing focused on the work of two Religiously-affiliated organizations in bringing relief efforts to Dominica right now: ITNAC (Is There Not a Cause) based in Trinidad and Tobago ,and the International Association of Scientologists. The speakers outlined the progress made by their respective organizations in assisting recovery after Hurricane Maria.
Full video below:
