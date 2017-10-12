Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit back from his US trip where he liaised with IMF and World Bank officials, announced that he will be addressing the public tomorrow Friday October 13th. The time of the address will be announced later. Skerrit told members of the local press that he was very satisfied with the outcome of the trip and will be going into detail about the various developments during Friday’s speech.

The Prime minister also indicated that he will be meeting with insurance companies later today in order to coordinate the national response to the benefit of the citizens of Dominica.

The briefing ended with updates and announcements from various service providers including Digicel, Liat and Seaborne Airlines.

See full video below: