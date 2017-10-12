OCTOBER 12th-Daily Updates from Dominica [VIDEO]Dominica News Online - Thursday, October 12th, 2017 at 11:17 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit back from his US trip where he liaised with IMF and World Bank officials, announced that he will be addressing the public tomorrow Friday October 13th. The time of the address will be announced later. Skerrit told members of the local press that he was very satisfied with the outcome of the trip and will be going into detail about the various developments during Friday’s speech.
The Prime minister also indicated that he will be meeting with insurance companies later today in order to coordinate the national response to the benefit of the citizens of Dominica.
The briefing ended with updates and announcements from various service providers including Digicel, Liat and Seaborne Airlines.
Why you Dominicans not criticizing the wickedness of the looters instead of criticism towards skerrit. You all are more wicked than skerrit.
Some of you not easy the LANGUE we use to talk we use it to curse also.
.I cannot wait to hear who (American person or company) is going to build Dominica 100 houses and 2 SCHOOLS.Plus a solar generator that can give the whole of DA electricity . And mark you it is no margii house — this is modern type houses. Cant wait to hear.
I do not want to be negative but seriously the PM is giving people every reason to be negative and tell it like it is. He is treating the damn people as if they are slaves in his plantation and NO ONE, except he can do everything. With the state our country is, the PM should do all he can to get EVERYBODY on board so we could ALL speak one language. By now he should have found a way to engage people like DR. Fontaine, Mr. Linton, Mr. Boston, and the leader of the DFP. That’s the only way to unite the country and that’s what world leaders would want to see. But the man not even trusting members of his own cabinet. He wants to be seen as the savior so even if he wants to address the reopening of schools he can’t afford to have St. Jean to address that. He has to address national security and he also has to be the one flying all over to ask for money as if to suggest that those he appointed for Erika like the baroness and others did not do a good job and can’t trust them.
I mean you have a minister of agriculture and according to Skerrit, Dominica is heavily depending on agriculture NOW, and at know time can we hear the Drigo? When the man is out not at one time can he trust one of the 18 ministers with press briefing? Not even Francine Baron, who has a legal mind? But somehow he seems to be able to trust Dennis J, who really is not doing a good job because clearly he treats it as a joke, he is not well informed on anything, not even what DOMLEC stands for, and he lacking professionalism in that field. I like DJ but he is not doing a good job because that’s not his field. Where is Dr. Darroux? Where is Justina? Where is Ian? Where is that minister from Soufriere? Where is Roselyn Paul? Where is the one from the territory? Where is St. Jean? Where is Blackmoore? I will not ask for Austrie because it’s no secret that he cannot do it. Where is Cathrine Daniel? Surely PM is showing all of you out and confirming that is 18 good for nothing ministers
PM also teased us by mentioning how he got an offer for a generator that supply the whole of Dominica with electricity but said we have to wait till Friday to hear who giving it to but he could tell us is an American firm. Which US firm or friend that loves us so much? Could it Melissa’ s Charity? What about our rich millionaire friend that resides in NY, by the name of NG lap Seng?
Please join this face book group and you will receive a lot of information about our relief operation.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/124986391557390/
Kazuhiro Ashby
By the way has Francine Barron been going on any of the trips with Mr. Skerrit, since she is his foreign Minister and needs the experience of being able to handle foreign governments? I have not heard her since Maria
Oh PM was at the UN? He going there real often these days boy. I don’t blame h because his darling wife Melissa has a condo a couple blocks from the UN and since he is homeless in DA according to him, why not go to NY where he can take a real shower instead of that cowboy bath he said he taking; furthermore he can go to his favorite restaurant to have some steak and enjoy a good night’s sleep under cold Ac, where no mosquitoes or rats could bite him. I don’t blame you pm. You are back now so just tell the press what you want them to hear
But wait. I thought that Skerrit could no longer go to America?
why can’t he go?
@ justice his timing is excellent. Dominica is in a major crisis and if there is one time you cannot afford to place any sanction on the head of state is now. That’s one of the main benefits of the UN b because in time of crisis they will rally behind you. So Trump or any law firm cannot push any plug at this time. In other words, forgiven for now but not forgotten. You know that very well boss
I most laugh when I see DNO writing “Skerritt has met local press.” What you should have written is that Skerro met with a hand-pick group of members of the DLP press who cannot ask him hard questions about the recovery or lack or recovery efforts.
It a shame all around when there is no balance.
I know you may block my comment .
Apart from a dlp press we have such a weak press in Dominica that I don’t even think we should refer to them as press. There weakness was so badly revealed sometime last week when Skerrit brought Mcyntyre with him, that really left me baffled. As usual Skerrit spoke first and disappeared and Mcyntyre took over and told them to ask any question. That day he had already referred to almost all the ministers as Farmers and said before Maria Da was on the verge of exporting bananas and they were close to defeating the black segatoca that destroyed our banana industry. After a long wait one young lady said she has three questions for the pm and Mcyntyre told her to ask her questions. Instead of asking questions like, which part of the island had bananas ready to be shipped and ask him to name one village where black segatoca was under control, she asked about home seedlings etc. Then no one else had a question so press briefing ended LOL
Pm I would like to no if u have shares with seaborne and I dont think u should be minister for finance
Papa, i would like to know or no if you went to school
Oh Please!! Skerrit think he alone in the gift from God to Dominica and as such he alone can save us.
When will Dominicans realize that a “fresh start,” is needed in Dominica’s leadership and that the hurricane was a warning to let us see that.
Craziness is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. So by now I will have to call on Dominicans to change their mentality because Skerro has had many chances to improve our land after major storms and have failed us every time. So what do you expect to happen now? “Same Thing,” Bias employment, corruption,nepotism and underdevelopment of our country.
But you of now help. so he have to do it. you just sit behind your screen what have you done to help after the hurricane?