OCTOBER 13th-Daily Updates from Dominica [VIDEO]Dominica News Online - Friday, October 13th, 2017 at 11:40 AM
For families and individuals who have holdings in Dominica, have been paying insurance premiums and whose lives were affected by Hurricane Maria, the road to recovery begins with the rebuilding of damaged properties in order to restore homes and businesses.
At the post-Maria press briefing from the Office of the Prime Minister today, executives from the insurance industry explained the process and outlined the plans for insurance pay-outs in what has been acknowledged as extraordinary circumstances.
Full video below:
2 Comments
If asking sensible questions to PM Skerrit is a sign that we don’t like him, we are negative, we hate our country, we not sensitive, now is not the time then I must conclude that the apostle Peter was the same and was very insensitive to Sapphira when he asked her the same question he knew cause the death of her husband. In fact he had to be so insensitive to her by asking her that question when she did not even know her husband was dead and buried! The sad thing is the same people that criticizing us for asking questions to our PM are the same ones that will preach from Acts 5 and talk about happened their. They need to realize that Peter asked a series of questions man, and they were not comfortable. Peter simply exposed their lies so other would learn! Folks truth is not negativity and lies CANNOT BE POSSITIVITY. Skerrit lying to us too much and I am fedup with his lies, hypocrisies, and his tricks when Erika taught us that what he daid was not what he did.
What is wrong with us nou? Since when a person is being negative when they ask questions nou? Is it wrong to ask questions regardless of the season? Now if we were getting Skerrit to answer questions and we asking the same questions then I would not understand but he just telling us what he wants man. As a young man when I approached my wife’s parents about their daughter they questioned me and they were not being negative. They just simply wanted to know my plans for their daughter, so I don’t understand you all man. If a man a person is sincerely lying to me and I showed him how he contradicting himself that’s not being negative; it is simply not letting any one FOOL me in broad daylight, like Skerrit has been doing to us and continues to do. We are very spiritual and like to quote bible allow me to ask this: was the Apostle Peter Negative or even hated Ananias when he asked how much they sold the field for? Was he insensitive to ask his wife Sapphira same question? Acts 5