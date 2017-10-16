OCTOBER 16th- Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, October 16th, 2017 at 10:58 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has admonished the Port for charging taxes to incoming foreign aid bodies and has promised to intervene with an official letter asking for the removal of these taxes, later today. Furthermore, stated Skerrit, an apology is due to these individuals and organizations who, while attempting to assist during this time of need, had to face such charges. Additionally he mentioned that for the next six months, there will no VAT; no import duty on food and building materials in an effort to ease the burden of the Dominican public.
The PM also addressed the issue of the impending voucher system for supplies and the delay in the recommencement of school due to inclement weather. He stressed that moving forward, there will legislation for safe zoning on the island in order build homes and communities which are able to withstand future disasters.
Full video below:
Let me see if he will fire the incompetent DASPA boss. You see, it has been “ALLEGED” that these guys will tax the hell out of you if you don’t GREASE the wheel. So the PM coming like a Knight in shining armor on his white horse in defense of these agencies is simply a rouse to deflect the presshaa. His Port Acolytes got busted by the aid agencies so he running infront like he had no idea…….remember he get mad when people started talking about what was happening at the port with rashans? He even say he doh eat sardine and corn beef. Hmmmmmm . More to come Mr. PM for god is not a Dcan Police Commissioner.
Assertive like hurricane Maria !
Instead of daily briefing we might as well refer to it as daily Lies of Skerrit. The man needs to go if Dominica is going to get out of this. He wants to have his hands on everything happening in the country so he could conveniently lie to us. How could PM Gaston Brown report that Dominica is making $50, 000,000 a month on passports $600,000,000 a year, and after Maria he has to go begging everywhere, and doesn’t want us to ask questions? Who can he hide his lies from? The world has all of his secrets and folks if the man remains in office, Dominica finish for good!!!
Ok PM thats good news for us so i’ll be able to buy more food to share for my family, friends and neighbours Merci beaucoup PM.
At the same time he may ask those insensitve morons why they charged desperate passengers departure tax when leaving Dominica in the days following the hurricane. They had to pay tax and no receipt was given. It is not even so much the money but the attitude. Typical Skerrit style.
P.M Skerrit should announce his resignation due to incompetence and ineptitude .
Better late than never. Now to just abolish the taxes and downsize government.
What about No Importation Charges on Replacement Cars or Trucks for Hurricane Damaged vehicles. I believe the Ministers get duty free for their goods
PM you have to be real and STOP playing your game. In Dominica, we know for sure that no one does anything without your approval so stop acting like they did it and you now have to jump and right a letter to stop it. You just like to be seen as the nice caring man when we all know you are the alpha and Omega of everything, especially everything bad in Dominica. If you are so sincere why don’t you return every penny to those that came to help? You are just a fake and people must be aware
Why would Skerrit admonish the staff at the port for doing their jobs. A directive should have been issued spelling out what they should do during that period.
What a blatant display of lack of leadership by the known incompetent Skerritt,PM of Dominica and it’s Minister of finance.Leadership is much more than the ability and propensity to disrespect and blame others but to give clear,timely instructions and directions to others in your chain of command.To run ahead of a marching band and when you look back the band is behind you then claim that they are following you is not leading but fantasy of leading.Skerritt has to,as Prime Minister give clear parliamentary directives to those who are charged with the responsibility for collecting revenue for the country at it’s ports, especially at a time of dire need, and not talk of admonishing them,he must admonish himself and his lack of leadership.
6 months boss?? the country décalé oui my padner, should at least 2 yrs.