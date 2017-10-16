Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has admonished the Port for charging taxes to incoming foreign aid bodies and has promised to intervene with an official letter asking for the removal of these taxes, later today. Furthermore, stated Skerrit, an apology is due to these individuals and organizations who, while attempting to assist during this time of need, had to face such charges. Additionally he mentioned that for the next six months, there will no VAT; no import duty on food and building materials in an effort to ease the burden of the Dominican public.

The PM also addressed the issue of the impending voucher system for supplies and the delay in the recommencement of school due to inclement weather. He stressed that moving forward, there will legislation for safe zoning on the island in order build homes and communities which are able to withstand future disasters.

Full video below: