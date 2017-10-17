OCTOBER 17th-Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 at 12:11 PM
CEO of Dominica Air & Sea Port Authority (DASPA), Mr. Benoit Bardouille briefed the press today on the general conditions of the Ports on island, as well the progress of shipping activity at each port.
Indicating that the Ports operate under the directives of the government, seemingly in response to PM Roosevelt Skerrit’s discussion of the previous issue of taxing of relief goods upon entry into the country, Bardouille stated that the charges which are normally applicable will be waived for any relief cargo consigned to the government or charitable organizations.
Additionally, he confirmed that there will be no fees for personal boxes and barrels. In the case of the commercial cargo, there will be no change and all charges are applicable.
Bardouille gave a brief summary of the headway at the airports (both of which are open) and cruise ship berths before concluding his speech.
Full video below:
1 Comment
So tell me about the issue on the port. I understood the port is filled up with containers and people barrel and they can’t get their food. If such is the case, I think you all need to have a form of organization and start distributing the food to people in a manner that is satisfactory to all. Select days for distribution example; Roseau and surrounding areas two days a week 8am to 4pm and so on.. Use the canefield airport and melville hall as a distribution center. Have people line up orderly and give them their food. If there is no form of order nothing will get done, and everyone will be overwhelmed. Prime minister put your people to work and have them run the food operation smoothly, no force or fight. EVERYONE HAS TO EAT IN DOMINICA. AND THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE NEGLECTING THE POOR PEOPLE. REMEMBER THERE IS A GOD ABOVE… Please come together and help each other and stop being selfish… and work with the pm. I am not political, but I am just saying..