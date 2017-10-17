CEO of Dominica Air & Sea Port Authority (DASPA), Mr. Benoit Bardouille briefed the press today on the general conditions of the Ports on island, as well the progress of shipping activity at each port.

Indicating that the Ports operate under the directives of the government, seemingly in response to PM Roosevelt Skerrit’s discussion of the previous issue of taxing of relief goods upon entry into the country, Bardouille stated that the charges which are normally applicable will be waived for any relief cargo consigned to the government or charitable organizations.

Additionally, he confirmed that there will be no fees for personal boxes and barrels. In the case of the commercial cargo, there will be no change and all charges are applicable.

Bardouille gave a brief summary of the headway at the airports (both of which are open) and cruise ship berths before concluding his speech.

Full video below: