OCTOBER 18th-Daily Updates from Dominica
Today, officials from the Red Cross as well as the Tourism Industry briefed the press concerning the impact of Hurricane Maria on their respective sectors, while outlining the plans to move forward.
Tourism Minister Robert Tonge informed the press that the World Creole Music Festival slated to occur at the end of October, is cancelled. He also urged those who would normally patronize the event to consider donating the money to those in need of assistance in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Furthermore, he announced three upcoming events which are geared to contribute to the recovery efforts.
Mr Collin Piper, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority, went on to outline the refund process for the cancelled WCMF.
Full video below:
13 Comments
In the light of this and other developments we should not be surprised we’re the EU to revoke the visa-free status of our passport. We are in danger of killing the goose that lays the golden eggs and we would only have ourselves to blame.
Apparently Dominica was also represented at the International Trade Fair in Rason, N.Korea , this August. I am sure it was not to sell bananas.
Dennis is the joke of the day every day.Poor guy not 1/2 the man he use 2 b ca’t even find words to express himself these days.
So he come? Today he sang loud for his Lunch d ePM blablabla.
Poor ting.
I can’t believe a man like Dennis would allow himself and his reputation to take so much blows. With all politics aside the found himself so not appealing that I even prefer to listen to Simeon Joseph when he is having a great bad day, though Simeon always seems to be having a bad day
Mr. Zhao is the holder of a Dominica cbi passport I shall assume at this time the reference in this report to the Dominican Republic is a misprint
Daily Lies I believe this report will fill in the rest of your story
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/03/business/dealbook/jim-rogers-north-korea.html
There is a time and a season for everything but it seem like some people only have the time to be critical of of anything that can help others. They must be in great shape and condition to do so. So let those who are being helped appreciate and enjoy the little they are getting. Do something positive and go help someone get back on their feet or maybe all you can use is your mouth. Aren’t you even appreciate that you e access to the internet? And instead f encouragement you spit out disappointment? Find something. constructive to do with the talent you now have.
Who says being critical and concerned of your country is not positive and same time helping others who may not know or want to know of the current issues of our crying Dominica with its constant poor and abusive political parenting. The parent and uncles and aunties (PM, Ministers and boom boom flies) have abandoned their political parenting rights, travel the world and ave children unattended and in some cases in the care of those whop also know nothing of good parenting. That is poor example of abuse by those who are incompetent in children and state`s parenting. When comes to parenting and states affairs we the children of tis small vulnerable state must be critical of these political misfits and their blind followers who abuse states resources in disguise for development. Our country Dominica is crying out for help. Skerrit and his incompetent bunch of followers must go. You all know nothing of development – Goodbye
Mr port manager u should make way for people to get there stuff on the port or stop the boats from bringing stuff thats crap going on in the country or if u cant do the job give it up cause agent giving people paper and all I hear is port make a way cover a building do something so country can move on like we begging for what belong to us jamaican dont own dominica
Skerrit and his guys seem to have so much lies to say to the people but somehow they not dealing with the truth. I would like the Prime Minister to tell how a citizen of North Korea ended with a Dominica passport according to this article : http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/16/asia/hong-kong-north-korea/index.html
This is the same North Korea that is daily threatening the US to the point that sanction was recently placed on them by the same UN Skerrit addressed last month. I wonder if Skerrit was not asked to answer clear the air on this one to the UN during one of his trips.
Skerrit and those spinners, this article was not written or posted by Linton, UWP, Q95 or any supporter of the opposition. In fact it was written by Joshua Berlinger of CNN. I know those spinners will say is the Dominican Republic but FYI thes same Joshua Berlinger wrote some more articles about Dominica, during ERIKA in 2015. So he knows the difference between the two
When CNN produced this article their focus was not on Dominica but rather on how North Korea is able to hide behnd Hong kong to Launder money. Unfortunately in their research Dominica was found wanted once again. http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/16/asia/hong-kong-north-korea/index.html
“When Unaforte’s company particulars show up in Hong Kong’s publicly available corporate records, the name of just one individual appears. He holds a passport from the small Caribbean island of Dominica. A passport number is there, but not a phone…
Articles like this one is further proof why Dominica will not get help from the US or it’s allies to help build back Dominica as long as Roosevelt Skerrit remains as PM
At a time like this, you have nothing better to contribute?
Disappointment, That message is for Skerrit and we agree with you: that At a time like this, you have nothing better to contribute?….to contribute to the meaningful development of Dominica. Too many political thieves in Asia and I am worried that we may be seeing the same in Dominica. Oppppps yes, the Bin Bobol…the Fertilizer Bobol and te CBI passport scams…..who is who in the scheme of things and bobol and corruption?