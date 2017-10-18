Today, officials from the Red Cross as well as the Tourism Industry briefed the press concerning the impact of Hurricane Maria on their respective sectors, while outlining the plans to move forward.

Tourism Minister Robert Tonge informed the press that the World Creole Music Festival slated to occur at the end of October, is cancelled. He also urged those who would normally patronize the event to consider donating the money to those in need of assistance in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Furthermore, he announced three upcoming events which are geared to contribute to the recovery efforts.

Mr Collin Piper, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority, went on to outline the refund process for the cancelled WCMF.

Full video below: