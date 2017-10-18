OCTOBER 18th-Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 18th, 2017 at 12:13 PM
Today, officials from the Red Cross as well as the Tourism Industry briefed the press concerning the impact of Hurricane Maria on their respective sectors, while outlining the plans to move forward.
Tourism Minister Robert Tonge informed the press that the World Creole Music Festival slated to occur at the end of October, is cancelled. He also urged those who would normally patronize the event to consider donating the money to those in need of assistance in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Furthermore, he announced three upcoming events which are geared to contribute to the recovery efforts.
Mr Collin Piper, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority, went on to outline the refund process for the cancelled WCMF.
Full video below:
3 Comments
Mr port manager u should make way for people to get there stuff on the port or stop the boats from bringing stuff thats crap going on in the country or if u cant do the job give it up cause agent giving people paper and all I hear is port make a way cover a building do something so country can move on like we begging for what belong to us jamaican dont own dominica
Skerrit and his guys seem to have so much lies to say to the people but somehow they not dealing with the truth. I would like the Prime Minister to tell how a citizen of North Korea ended with a Dominica passport according to this article : http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/16/asia/hong-kong-north-korea/index.html
This is the same North Korea that is daily threatening the US to the point that sanction was recently placed on them by the same UN Skerrit addressed last month. I wonder if Skerrit was not asked to answer clear the air on this one to the UN during one of his trips.
Skerrit and those spinners, this article was not written or posted by Linton, UWP, Q95 or any supporter of the opposition. In fact it was written by Joshua Berlinger of CNN. I know those spinners will say is the Dominican Republic but FYI thes same Joshua Berlinger wrote some more articles about Dominica, during ERIKA in 2015. So he knows the difference between the two
When CNN produced this article their focus was not on Dominica but rather on how North Korea is able to hide behnd Hong kong to Launder money. Unfortunately in their research Dominica was found wanted once again. http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/16/asia/hong-kong-north-korea/index.html
“When Unaforte’s company particulars show up in Hong Kong’s publicly available corporate records, the name of just one individual appears. He holds a passport from the small Caribbean island of Dominica. A passport number is there, but not a phone…
Articles like this one is further proof why Dominica will not get help from the US or it’s allies to help build back Dominica as long as Roosevelt Skerrit remains as PM