Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit led the press briefing today, along with an official from International organization for Migration, providing an update on the status of the schools as well the possible temporary solutions for housing and also for the destroyed bridges in various communities. He also reported the possibility of reducing the curfew time-frame (currently from 6 PM-6 AM) to the hours of 10 PM to 5 AM, in part to give the restaurants and bars the opportunity to resume some business.

Additionally, the Prime Minister announced plans to travel, with a delegation, to Brussels on Tuesday October 24th and mentioned the future circulation of “how-to” leaflets on the proper set up of tarpaulins.

Reiterating the need for community, Skerrit advocated for “greater love and affection and care…to our fellow men and fellow women…” and while calling on the public to give voice to legitimate concerns, he advocated for the proposal of solutions by would-be critics.

The briefing was concluded with the showing of a short video demonstrating temporary securement of tarpaulins.

Full video below: