OCTOBER 23rd-Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, October 23rd, 2017 at 12:40 PM
Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit led the press briefing today, along with an official from International organization for Migration, providing an update on the status of the schools as well the possible temporary solutions for housing and also for the destroyed bridges in various communities. He also reported the possibility of reducing the curfew time-frame (currently from 6 PM-6 AM) to the hours of 10 PM to 5 AM, in part to give the restaurants and bars the opportunity to resume some business.
Additionally, the Prime Minister announced plans to travel, with a delegation, to Brussels on Tuesday October 24th and mentioned the future circulation of “how-to” leaflets on the proper set up of tarpaulins.
Reiterating the need for community, Skerrit advocated for “greater love and affection and care…to our fellow men and fellow women…” and while calling on the public to give voice to legitimate concerns, he advocated for the proposal of solutions by would-be critics.
The briefing was concluded with the showing of a short video demonstrating temporary securement of tarpaulins.
Full video below:
3 Comments
We want to hear how they have handled food distribution making sure that everyone regardless of shirt color will benefit equally.
How many distributions have been set up and where people can go for relief. So far the information has been very vague and one sided.
When a leader is voted in he/she becomes the leader for everyone and should act as such. There should be some grown-ups in the room to let the leader know that things are not going right with all the relief aid that hard working people are sending to feed every Dominican mouth and not just Red-Shirts.
Even electricity is being installed in certain part away from certain people, but again I also blame the men who are carrying out these dirty orders.
At the time of the press briefing I wonder if PM Skerrit had already heard of the arrest of Antigua’s Tourism and Investment minister in the UK, just as he landed on his way to France where he was to address a CBI conference according to reports. Knowing how PM is so close to the government of Antigua and Barbuda, if he knew that I feel he would cancel his trip tomorrow to stand in solidarity with Antigua during this difficult time. Maybe it’s not too late for him to either cancel his portion of the trip and instead go to Antigua, since they stood by him during Maria and was the first Pm to call Skerrit. So I wouldn’t be surprised to hear a travel advisory.
All I want to say to you PM is that you be very careful as you travel to Brussels on Tuesday. I say so in light of the arrest of the Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism and investment, in London, earlier today. It seems as though they are after our government ministers in the Caribbean, so be very, very careful