Ambassador to the US & OAS Dr. Vince Henderson and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Urban Renewal, Careen Prevost as well Head of Emergency Coordination-UN World Food Programme Mr Marc Regnault Delamothe spoke to the press today. The focus was on the distribution of relief supplies.

Ambassador Henderson attempted to clear up some of the alleged issues which the authorities at the Port have been faced. Urging the public to understand that, while bearing in mind the frustration of Dominicans at home and abroad, the operations and the personnel have been “stretched.” He also added that the Ports are operating beyond capacity at a rate which cannot be measured.

PS Prevost, while providing updates on the coordination of various supply operations, emphasized that there is no back-log of food supplies. She noted that the turnover for food supplies received on island is 2-3 days.

Mr. Delamothe provided a comprehensive overview of the food rations received by each household from the UN WFP.

Full video below: