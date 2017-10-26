OCTOBER 26th-Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Thursday, October 26th, 2017 at 2:36 PM
Dr. Donald Peters ,President of the Dominica State College today gave an update on the physical devastation of the structures and equipment on the DSC campus.
Speaking of the commitment to the psychological well-being and morale of the 1890 students enrolled at the institution, Dr Peters announced a projected recommencement date of November 6th for second-year students.
Additionally, the fund-raising drives to assist the school were highlighted and the process by which the public may make a tax-deductible donation through a Boston-based charitable organization: Boston for Dominica.
Here is the link to the donation page which outlines the organization’s agenda:
https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/boston-for-dominica-hurricane-maria-relief
View full video here:
