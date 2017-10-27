OCTOBER 27th-Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, October 27th, 2017 at 11:26 AM
The press briefing from Dominica today was focused on the plans for the Independence season after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Mrs Helen Royer, Permanent Secretary and the Hon. Catherine Daniel, Minister for the Ministry of Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs were present in their colourful national wear variations to present the programme for the event.
Full video here:
NO STREET JUMP UP!!
Hon Catherine Daniel was part of press briefing today? Well, that means we know for sure that at least three out of the 17 cabinet ministers survived Hurricane Maria because since Maria, it became clear that only Skerrit and Mcyntire survived Maria. So where is ambassador Vince Henderson, who left his New York home / office to come help run the press briefing and food distribution here, at a time when we need him in New York more than ever before? DNO here is an observation. The three most powerful offices in Dominica the president, the Prime Minister, and the Police Commissioner, are all seem to be vacant at the same time and someone acting for each of them? It also appears that government Ministers especially in seats the DLP carried by default /close seats, have all vacated their ministries and chose to go in the ministry of FOOD RELIEF to see if they can make a name for themselves come next election? Seats like Mahaut, St Joseph, Castle Bruce, La Plaine, GrandFond
Catherine, that is in such poor taste. I know youhave directies from your boss that you must talk things up and not be negative but honestly how can you pretend to be in a festive mood when your costituents are suffering even more now than after Erica? You Guy’s are sick and shoulwear black instead.