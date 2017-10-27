OCTOBER 27th-Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, October 27th, 2017 at 11:26 AM
The press briefing from Dominica today was focused on the plans for the Independence season after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Mrs Helen Royer, Permanent Secretary and the Hon. Catherine Daniel, Minister for the Ministry of Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs were present in their colourful national wear variations to present the programme for the event.
Full video here:
