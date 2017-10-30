OCTOBER 30th-Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, October 30th, 2017 at 12:51 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit led the daily press conference this morning, providing feedback on the ongoing process of aid and recovery as well as words of encouragement to the public.
Skerrit also reminded the room that Friday November 3rd is Independence Day, mentioning that he will give reports of his most recent trip to Europe in his address at the festivities. Saturday will be Community Day of Service and the PM noted that he is proposing the initiative of Sunday as a “day of caring”, where in lieu of spending long hours solely participating in church service, the various congregations should take to the community and visit the sick, elderly and shut-in.
A quick overview of villages and areas in the country which he intends to visit was also given.
People are hungry, have inadequate shelter and food and the man wants to party? That is simply insane! Instead of all the finery, fancy words, parading, posturing and money spending on fete, get these people out there and roll up their sleeves instead. This is madness Roosevelt. Don’t know what you are up to mate but this can not impress the outside world or donors, who are breaking their balls to help us.
So,we have the island on its knees following Maria.Food distribution open to question?The majority of the people with no power,,despite the heroic efforts of Domlec and the units from our islands utilities.Now the Prime Minister will announce the outcomes of his travels at FESTIVITIES.WHAT world is this Prime Minister living in..Despite him being ONE HOME LESS he is living in luxury.Recall Parliamentary Democracy Now and tell the world the state were in.
I totally agree with the idea of visiting the sick, elderly and shut-in, but long hours in congregations matter and day of caring should be everyday. How many hours do we spend in the club, tv, gossiping…..? It is one thing to believe in God and another to live for Him. The Devil believes in God! That’s right!
Faith without works is dead! but please understand, while it is right to do good, whatever we do or give is as filthy rags before God if we do not accept Jesus. When we accept Him, everything that we did in the past is wiped clean and we begin with a new slate. Only then will our works be counted!
Please understand that it is always great to do good but i just want to make it known to those who are ignorant; nonetheless, read and understand for yourselves.
Praise the name of Jesus.