OCTOBER 30th-Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, October 30th, 2017 at 12:51 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit led the daily press conference this morning, providing feedback on the ongoing process of aid and recovery as well as words of encouragement to the public.
Skerrit also reminded the room that Friday November 3rd is Independence Day, mentioning that he will give reports of his most recent trip to Europe in his address at the festivities. Saturday will be Community Day of Service and the PM noted that he is proposing the initiative of Sunday as a “day of caring”, where in lieu of spending long hours solely participating in church service, the various congregations should take to the community and visit the sick, elderly and shut-in.
A quick overview of villages and areas in the country which he intends to visit was also given.
Full video here:
