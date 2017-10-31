Minister for Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs the Hon. Catherine Daniel, made an appeal to the public to show up in large numbers for the planned Independence Day activities on Friday, November 3rd. The programme will commence at 9 am and consist of three parts: an ecumenical service, a cultural segment and a parade of uniformed officers. Daniel stated that although the celebration will be shortened, the occasion of the 39th year of independence for the country should not go without commemoration.

Being a resilient people is manifested in the actions we take, according to the Minister, who expressed the importance of embodying national pride despite the challenges being faced by the majority of people on the island. She urged citizens to represent national wear in any form possible, acknowledging that many may have lost their clothes and personal effects to Hurricane Maria. Still, Daniel challenged Dominicans to be undaunted and assemble under the theme: “Building a brighter future together.”

