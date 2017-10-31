OCTOBER 31st-Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 at 11:33 AM
Minister for Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs the Hon. Catherine Daniel, made an appeal to the public to show up in large numbers for the planned Independence Day activities on Friday, November 3rd. The programme will commence at 9 am and consist of three parts: an ecumenical service, a cultural segment and a parade of uniformed officers. Daniel stated that although the celebration will be shortened, the occasion of the 39th year of independence for the country should not go without commemoration.
Being a resilient people is manifested in the actions we take, according to the Minister, who expressed the importance of embodying national pride despite the challenges being faced by the majority of people on the island. She urged citizens to represent national wear in any form possible, acknowledging that many may have lost their clothes and personal effects to Hurricane Maria. Still, Daniel challenged Dominicans to be undaunted and assemble under the theme: “Building a brighter future together.”
Full Video here:
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
“The programme will commence at 9 am and consist of three parts: an ecumenical service…” All of a sudden these hypocrites want to church in everything. Yesterday is was Skerrit that said how he wants HIS CHURCH to observe Sunday and today is the lady that has disappointed me and others so badly talking about celebration starting with ecumenical service. But Mrs. Daniel all you can play church and use church as much all you want but you CANNOT put OLD stinking corrupt wine in new bottle as you would have known that even the churches too were wrecked by Maria! I have not watched the whether report for 3rd of November, but looking at the pattern by which Dominica is paying for allowing the evils of Skerrit to continue, I would not be surprised that 3rd Nov would be very rainy to the point that people are forced to look for shelter because all you too evil in this country!