OCTOBER 3RD-Daily Update from DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 at 9:09 PM
- Douglas-Charles Airport now accessible via the Belles road, Grand Bay and Soufriere are also now accessible.
- All major roads are now restored except: Scotts Head, Wotten Waven and Geneva to Bagatelle. There is ongoing work in all of these areas. There is a focus on getting the community of Wotten Waven connected.
- There is a heavy focus placed on clearing the Capital in order to restore some sort of normalcy in business activities.
- DOMLEC has restored power to the following areas: Financial Center, Government Headquarters, National Bank of Dominica, J. Astaphan and Co., Jay’s Bookstore, Burton’s and Co., National Cooperative Credit Union, Depex Color Lab.
- First street light has been restored.
- Priority will be given to the area of Roseau and electricity service will only be restored to houses which retained their roofs.
- The Flow mobile network has restored the following areas: Roseau and environs to Pointe Michel and some parts of Bellevue Chopin, Morne Daniel to Coulibristrie, St Joseph pending some remedial work, Portsmouth including Glanvillia, Cochrane, Morne Prosper, Sylvania, Pont Casse, Belles and the interior.
- Mobile service expected to be restored to following areas by the end of this week: Marigot, Eggleston, Stock Farm, Wesley, Calibishie, Vieille Case, Blenheim, Picard, Emerald Pool area including Castle Bruce.
- Marpin Television Service: assessment and recovery of active devices is still ongoing.
- Fixed phone line service is workable in the following areas (excluding the households whose lines are severed from the main line): Roseau, Canefield, St Joseph, Portsmouth, Mahaut and Pont Casse. Government and Private Sector: Government Financial Center, Police Headquarters. Ross University, National Bank of Dominica, First Caribbean Bank International, ScotiaBank, First Domestic Insurance, Fast Cash, Fort Young Hotel, NCCU, Clear Harbor, Auto Trade.
- Digicel service restored in following places: Glasgow and Great George Street, Pointe Michel to Jimmit, Layou, Roseau area, Grand Bay and Soufriere, Portsmouth area. Digicel aiming to reestablish in Paix Bouche and Morne Bruce area. There is limited cellular services with massive congestion.
- DOWASCO has restored water to the following areas: Some parts of Roseau, Goodwill, water will soon be returning to the entire Roseau area.
- Water service to be restored in following areas soon: Calibishie, Good Hope area, San Sauveur, Riviere Cyrique. Facing challenges in restoring water service in Wesley, Woodford Hill, Calibishie. Wall House, Loubiere, Pointe Michel, Kalinago Territory are expected to be serviced by week’s end. The Bense area and Snug Corner area are being cleared for access to pipe lines.
- Trucks are being utilized to distribute water in several areas: Warner, Mahaut, Massacre. St. Joseph. there will be purification systems set up in Coulibistrie and Colihaut.
8 Comments
What about Tetemorne this is part of Dominica I am no hearing a word about Tetemorne it’s a disgrace not hearing any thing about my family up there
Thanks for the updates, this is keeping my heart in place to hear that some sort of normalcy is being restored.
Let’s Pray for Dominica. We will rise again .
Thankyou we will rise again.
We need road in checkhall please
On a serious note: First street light has been restored . How many are there? heard only one.
This could have been left out. With roads in town still blocked and Roseau being a very slow city and school is out. Give us a break.
I must conclude that the purpose of the press conference is to say how great thou art to Skerrit and not to inform people as to what is happening. At this time nothing is happening and most people do not have power or cell to know where to go get food. Is supporters of Skerrit that know where to get things and what time because one telling the other and he’ll with u if you not red. That’s why I believe Domlec ensured they powered DBS and Kaire since last week, but though Q95 is right between both stations, the bypassed them so those that listen to Q95 will not be able to tell people what is really taking place on the ground.
So Skerrit why you running for? Do you really care about us? You living us in rubbles, without food, water, power and you running to eat your steak and enjoy air condition hotel and you saying is food u looking for?
What about water in #Marigot – does it count to “areas”?