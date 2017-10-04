OCTOBER 4TH-Daily Update from DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 4th, 2017 at 3:13 PM
- The following are hotlines which have been established for the general public to provide feedback as well agencies who wish to render official aid to Dominica. All Inquiries and requests should be directed to these contacts:
Hotline Numbers:
767 277 8667
767 285 0989
767 614 3000
Email address: domeocmaria@gmail.com
- Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to address the nation on Friday October 6th, at 7 pm.
- PM has met with Ross University in order to establish a commitment to remain in Dominica
- Ross University projected to reopen in January.
- There is a planned meeting with property owners who provide accommodation to Ross students to ensure that facilities are operational by mid-November in time for the new semester.
- Government has also met with the private sector in order to assess how to assist businesses in restoring commerce. Some offers which are on the table are concessions possible land grants to businesses to expedite the process.
- There are continuing discussions with the World Bank which has so far committed 65 million dollars in aid.
- As of next week, there will be an increased fleet of heavy equipment on the island.
- The plan is to use focal points, example: Roseau, Douglas-Charles area, Ross University and move outward in cleaning and clearing efforts.
- Plans are to get the Ferry Terminal functional, also there should be an announcement soon concerning the reopening of Douglas-Charles Airport.
- There have been additional police presence deployed at ALL ports. The curfew is still in effect. As of next week, the curfew and State of Emergency will be reviewed.
- The city of Roseau will function as a pedestrian city for the foreseeable future. Free mini-buses will operate as park and ride shuttles in and out of the city.
- Next week, farmers are projected to be back in the fields.
- There is currently a lot of dasheen on the island, which survived the storm. Plans are to buy the crops and provide families in the Roseau area with food, as well as compensating farmers with cash.
Some issues which have been a challenge to distribution of supplies:
1. Destruction of telecommunication network.
2. Lack of motorable access to communities, especially in the south of the island: Soufriere, Scotts Head, Pointe Michel, Snug Corner area etc… in the Roseau Valley: Morne Prosper etc… in the East: La Plaine, Boetica, Castle Bruce, Kalinago Territory. Helicopter services were first employed, then sea vessels when landing of the aircraft became problematic.
- Further ongoing issues include: a shortage of trucks on the island, equipment operators being affected by the storm.
- Solutions which were put in place included: the reassignment of Permanent Secretaries, utilizing local markets to purchase food supplies.
- A line of credit was established in Barbados for supplies which were received last week
- The focus is upon reaching the most vulnerable in the various communities.
- USAID has been providing tarpaulins to members of the community to help restore homes. Priority will be to provide tarpaulins to people in the shelters.
- Despite challenges faced by international organizations providing aid in Dominica, the focus is on workiing together and synchronizing efforts along with the Government.
- So far over 10 tons of food and over 85,000 litres of water have been delivered to 50 points on the island. Currently, there is a focus on logistics, purchasing food and training local individuals in distribution.
- Government as worked with World Food Program to review the food needs for the population for a 30-day period.
- There is a meeting today with local distribution as well as foreign aid agencies to establish support moving forward.
- Ports have suffered extensive damage and any processing is therefore a challenge.
- Personal items may now be shipped into Dominica and will be placed in a separate shed. All items shipped should be clearly labelled with recipient’s name and address.
- Efforts are focused on moving the supplies out of the ports to warehouses as soon as possible since there is no suitable storage facilities at the Ports.
- Close to 100 percent of the areas on the island have received supplies. The challenge is within the particular districts/villages concerning getting supplies to each household.
