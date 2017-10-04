The following are hotlines which have been established for the general public to provide feedback as well agencies who wish to render official aid to Dominica. All Inquiries and requests should be directed to these contacts:

Hotline Numbers:

767 277 8667

767 285 0989

767 614 3000

Email address: domeocmaria@gmail.com

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to address the nation on Friday October 6th, at 7 pm.

PM has met with Ross University in order to establish a commitment to remain in Dominica

Ross University projected to reopen in January.

There is a planned meeting with property owners who provide accommodation to Ross students to ensure that facilities are operational by mid-November in time for the new semester.

Government has also met with the private sector in order to assess how to assist businesses in restoring commerce. Some offers which are on the table are concessions possible land grants to businesses to expedite the process.

There are continuing discussions with the World Bank which has so far committed 65 million dollars in aid.

As of next week, there will be an increased fleet of heavy equipment on the island.

The plan is to use focal points, example: Roseau, Douglas-Charles area, Ross University and move outward in cleaning and clearing efforts.

Plans are to get the Ferry Terminal functional, also there should be an announcement soon concerning the reopening of Douglas-Charles Airport.

. As of next week, the curfew and State of Emergency will be reviewed. The city of Roseau will function as a pedestrian city for the foreseeable future. Free mini-buses will operate as park and ride shuttles in and out of the city.

Next week, farmers are projected to be back in the fields.

There is currently a lot of dasheen on the island, which survived the storm. Plans are to buy the crops and provide families in the Roseau area with food, as well as compensating farmers with cash.

Some issues which have been a challenge to distribution of supplies:

1. Destruction of telecommunication network.

2. Lack of motorable access to communities, especially in the south of the island: Soufriere, Scotts Head, Pointe Michel, Snug Corner area etc… in the Roseau Valley: Morne Prosper etc… in the East: La Plaine, Boetica, Castle Bruce, Kalinago Territory. Helicopter services were first employed, then sea vessels when landing of the aircraft became problematic.