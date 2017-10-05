  • New curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM, pending review in the next 72 hours.
  • State of Emergency is still in effect and will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
  •  The government is experiencing  inherent challenges in the distribution of supplies. There are no storage facilities in the Roseau area making it a challenge to package and distribute supplies.
  • Prime Minister Skerrit plans to announce housing solutions which meet building codes and are climate-resistant,  for rebuilding the nation,
  • Pan American Health Organization was on the ground pre-Maria and mobilized support immediately after the storm.
  • The primary role of PAHO is to  prepare countries to  deal with emergency situations and  work closely with the Government and relief organizations post-disaster. PAHO is also responsible for working closely with MInistry of Health , using available assets from neighboring countries, on island and various organizations.
  • Dr  Carissa Etienne  has met with Health officials to strategize moving forward. 
  • Important:  The hospital service is at 80%  which, according to Dr Etienne is a tremendous feat.
  • There is reduced bed capacity.  Oncology practice is limited,  the lab is not fully functional
  • There is now access to blood on the island.
  • All type 3 health centers are functional
  • Marigot accident and ER  practices are located in Wesley
  • Health centers are fully-stocked
  • Some type 3 health centers have additional medical and nursing staff.
  • Accommodation for volunteer staff is needed in order to increase capacity and functionality of health centers.
  • All health volunteers have to be registered with the government before being authorized to work in the country.
  • Currently,  the Central Medical Stores has large quantities of what is required
  • Two  trained nationals will be hired to accompany Central Medical Staff and ensure  all of required supplies are stocked
  •  The focus is on putting in place a schedule for replacement of medical staff in order to avoid burn out.
  • All vaccines in the country have been lost.
  • PAHO is  developing a project to fund enough vaccines for a year for the entire country.
  •  Dr Etienne stresses that it is important to pay attention to to health  media messages, community education and disseminated information.
  • Mosquito breeding needs to be reduced. Householders responsible for cleaning in and near their properties
  • Pest control is also being conducted. Also garbage disposal is extremely important.
  • Leptospirosis is a major concern.
  •  PAHO is working with Ministry of Health on surveillance.
  • There was first surveillance of  injuries.
  • Now the focus is on communicable diseases such as gastroenteritis, other diarrheal diseases, rodent-borne diseases as well as respiratory condition.
  • PAHO is working with DOWASCO and the Environmental Health Department to test the water supply for safety.
  • Vector control: mosquito control has begun, rat poison distributed, soon fogging will begin.
  • PAHO is involved in restoring hospital services and has helped with evacuation of patients to neighbouring countries for medical care.
  •  The Response phase to disaster is winding down and in two weeks there will be a full assessment of the quality of services not just the facilities.
  • Long-term normalization  and incorporation of practices is the goal over time.
  • Individual responsibility is paramount.
  • Patients with chronic diseases should be vigilant about stocking and taking medication.

     

     