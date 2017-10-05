OCTOBER 5th-Daily Update from DominicaDominica News Online - Thursday, October 5th, 2017 at 10:58 PM
- New curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM, pending review in the next 72 hours.
- State of Emergency is still in effect and will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
- The government is experiencing inherent challenges in the distribution of supplies. There are no storage facilities in the Roseau area making it a challenge to package and distribute supplies.
- Prime Minister Skerrit plans to announce housing solutions which meet building codes and are climate-resistant, for rebuilding the nation,
- Pan American Health Organization was on the ground pre-Maria and mobilized support immediately after the storm.
- The primary role of PAHO is to prepare countries to deal with emergency situations and work closely with the Government and relief organizations post-disaster. PAHO is also responsible for working closely with MInistry of Health , using available assets from neighboring countries, on island and various organizations.
- Dr Carissa Etienne has met with Health officials to strategize moving forward.
- Important: The hospital service is at 80% which, according to Dr Etienne is a tremendous feat.
- There is reduced bed capacity. Oncology practice is limited, the lab is not fully functional
- There is now access to blood on the island.
- All type 3 health centers are functional
- Marigot accident and ER practices are located in Wesley
- Health centers are fully-stocked
- Some type 3 health centers have additional medical and nursing staff.
- Accommodation for volunteer staff is needed in order to increase capacity and functionality of health centers.
- All health volunteers have to be registered with the government before being authorized to work in the country.
- Currently, the Central Medical Stores has large quantities of what is required
- Two trained nationals will be hired to accompany Central Medical Staff and ensure all of required supplies are stocked
- The focus is on putting in place a schedule for replacement of medical staff in order to avoid burn out.
- All vaccines in the country have been lost.
- PAHO is developing a project to fund enough vaccines for a year for the entire country.
- Dr Etienne stresses that it is important to pay attention to to health media messages, community education and disseminated information.
- Mosquito breeding needs to be reduced. Householders responsible for cleaning in and near their properties
- Pest control is also being conducted. Also garbage disposal is extremely important.
- Leptospirosis is a major concern.
- PAHO is working with Ministry of Health on surveillance.
- There was first surveillance of injuries.
- Now the focus is on communicable diseases such as gastroenteritis, other diarrheal diseases, rodent-borne diseases as well as respiratory condition.
- PAHO is working with DOWASCO and the Environmental Health Department to test the water supply for safety.
- Vector control: mosquito control has begun, rat poison distributed, soon fogging will begin.
- PAHO is involved in restoring hospital services and has helped with evacuation of patients to neighbouring countries for medical care.
- The Response phase to disaster is winding down and in two weeks there will be a full assessment of the quality of services not just the facilities.
- Long-term normalization and incorporation of practices is the goal over time.
- Individual responsibility is paramount.
- Patients with chronic diseases should be vigilant about stocking and taking medication.
All those engaged in this timely and much needed activity of fund raising in gathering clothes etc for those affected by Hurricane Maria, we honour you and acknowledge your efforts for your country and those directly affected. Our people are vulnerable and really in need, we continue to do your best to help and serve those who have become unfortunate.
Dominica must rise again and win this battle. Dominica must also ensure it prepares itself fully in time for uncertainties and from the cry of nature. Disasters do occur and we must always be prepared that we are able to manage these eventualities to a minimum when it hits us. This inept government must be seen to play a critical role in this process ensuring that its institutions are not compromised and are in a state of professional preparedness and not be caught in the bobol. Too many incidents & disasters are managed from central government (PM) level with local government continue to lack the necessary resources to address locally.