  • Agriculture and food security– have been identified as priority number one for the country.
  •  There is  a loan facility at AID bank for farmers and fishermen,  officials are reviewing this facility so that funds can be provided for technical materials, planting materials and providing  farmers with labour.
  • Seedlings stored in Portsmouth  are to be distributed to farmers.
  • Starting with short-term crops to get farmers back in the field.
  • There are discussions with all regional partners and the EU with aim to meet and target revitalization of livestock and fisheries industry and procure assistance for food security.
  •  There is a planned national task force for resurgence of agriculture in Dominica, which will include members from neighbouringorganizations.
  • Priority is being given to clearing of major farm roads, assisting with log cutting and  providing support to farmers for transporting produce.
  • The government in conversation with poultry, livestock farmers.
  • The estimated time for reestablishing local egg industry is 25 weeks.
  •  Currently,  there is assessment of damage to citrus program.
  • There are plans to implement  a coconut planting program with more resilient seedlings from Mexican government.
  •  Because  there is a high dependency on packaged foods and canned stuff , the intention is to take the country back to where it was agriculturally before Maria.
  • Opportunities from Maria–resulting from land clearing include excess soil which may be utilized in leveling the land and replanting.
  • Crops are divided into following categories: short term, medium term, long term.
  • Short term- Seeking to restore food base.
  • Program: ‘Grow to Eat’,  which is immediately effective seeks to encourage everyone with access to land to grow food crops for consumption and/or resale.
  • Some farmers are selling provisions and some vegetables on the roadside but soon vegetables are projected to be in short supply.
  • The aim is to have a range healthy vegetables available between 6 weeks and 3 months.
  •  Short term crop varieties have been identified to plant.
  •  There will be distribution of seeds by Monday, October 9th.
  • Government has placed an order for white potatoes which may be harvested in 6 weeks.
  •  Officials are also planning on sending teams of persons to help farmers clear their land and till their soil.
  • Medium to long term plants include root tubers: dasheen, yam, cassava.
  • Longer term plants include: tree crops, bananas, etc..
  • Fertilizer is ready for banana farmers and possibly root crop farmers.
  • Organic fertilizer is being imported from Martinique.
  • Forestry land  has been severely impacted and seedlings for reforestation  are  being immediately procured for forest management and tree planting along water sheds.
  • Fisheries- Roseau complex has totally caved in and declared uninhabitable,  however the Marigot and Portsmouth fisheries complexes are operable.
  • Officials are working to provide assistance to fishermen who have gone out and caught fish already on a small scale.
  • Farmers who have  salvageable crop are being asked to give local people priority over foreign market.
  • Housing for livestock was destroyed. Focus is mostly on poultry and eggs, pigs, rabbits and small ruminants.
  • Rebuilding protein security is the aim.
  • First order of things is to evaluate structure on the ground and determine what level of assistance is needed n these industries and bring eggs, poultry, small ruminants, rabbit and pork sectors back.
  • Dominica has been self-sufficient in egg production for 45 plus years so the objective is to regain this self-sufficiency.
  • Banana and plantain crops have suffered 100% destruction.
  •  OECS  agricultural advisers have arrived on the island and will play a role in jump starting agriculture by starting to planting seeds immediately.
  • The organization will start a seedling facility today in order to have seedlings available to anyone who wants to plant.
  •   Minister for Planning, Economic Development & Investment Dr. Collin McIntyre has highlighted that at this stage of recovery the biggest contribution to be made is to cultivate the land and plant food crops. 