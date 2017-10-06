Agriculture and food security– have been identified as priority number one for the country.

There is a loan facility at AID bank for farmers and fishermen, officials are reviewing this facility so that funds can be provided for technical materials, planting materials and providing farmers with labour.

Seedlings stored in Portsmouth are to be distributed to farmers.

Starting with short-term crops to get farmers back in the field.

There are discussions with all regional partners and the EU with aim to meet and target revitalization of livestock and fisheries industry and procure assistance for food security.

There is a planned national task force for resurgence of agriculture in Dominica, which will include members from neighbouringorganizations.

Priority is being given to clearing of major farm roads, assisting with log cutting and p roviding support to farmers for transporting produce.

The government in conversation with poultry, livestock farmers.

The estimated time for reestablishing local egg industry is 25 weeks.

Currently, there is assessment of damage to citrus program.

There are plans to implement a coconut planting program with more resilient seedlings from Mexican government.

Because there is a high dependency on packaged foods and canned stuff , the i ntention is to take the country back to where it was agriculturally before Maria.

Opportunities from Maria–resulting from land clearing include excess soil which may be utilized in leveling the land and replanting.

Crops are divided into following categories: short term, medium term, long term.

Short term- Seeking to restore food base.

Program: ‘Grow to Eat’, which is immediately effective seeks to encourage everyone with access to land to grow food crops for consumption and/or resale.

Some farmers are selling provisions and some vegetables on the roadside but soon vegetables are projected to be in short supply.

The aim is to have a range healthy vegetables available between 6 weeks and 3 months.

Short term crop varieties have been identified to plant.

There will be distribution of seeds by Monday, October 9th.

Government has placed an order for white potatoes which may be harvested in 6 weeks.

Officials are also planning on sending teams of persons to help farmers clear their land and till their soil.

Medium to long term plants include root tubers: dasheen, yam, cassava.

Longer term plants include: tree crops, bananas, etc..

Fertilizer is ready for banana farmers and possibly root crop farmers.

Organic fertilizer is being imported from Martinique.

Forestry land has been severely impacted and seedlings for reforestation are being immediately procured for forest management and tree planting along water sheds.

Fisheries- Roseau complex has totally caved in and declared uninhabitable, however the Marigot and Portsmouth fisheries complexes are operable.

Officials are working to provide assistance to fishermen who have gone out and caught fish already on a small scale.

Farmers who have salvageable crop are being asked to give local people priority over foreign market.

Housing for livestock was destroyed. Focus is m ostly on poultry and eggs, pigs, rabbits and small ruminants.

Rebuilding protein security is the aim.

First order of things is to evaluate structure on the ground and determine what level of assistance is needed n these industries and bring eggs, poultry, small ruminants, rabbit and pork sectors back.

Dominica has been self-sufficient in egg production for 45 plus years so the objective is to regain this self-sufficiency.

Banana and plantain crops have suffered 100% destruction.

OECS agricultural advisers have arrived on the island and will play a role in jump starting agriculture by s tarting to planting seeds immediately.

The organization will start a seedling facility today i n order to have seedlings available to anyone who wants to plant.