OCTOBER 9th- Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, October 9th, 2017 at 4:15 PM
Speaking at the press briefing from the Office of the Prime Minister in Roseau this morning, Education officials updated the public of the ongoing efforts to restore the schools on the island to some level of functionality as well as the plan to reopen schools in the quickest time period possible.
This process will be completed in phases, taking into consideration the extent of damage of each school and giving priority to students by grade.
The Challenges to this operation were outlined as follows:
- Road safety and accessibility
- Transportation availability
- Health and sanitary conditions of buildings (running water, plumbing etc..)
- Setting up the required psycho-social support network
- The imminent registration and preparation for students sitting regional exams
In addition to laying out detailed approaches for addressing each of the above issues, the announcement was also made that all teachers and principals are to report to post tomorrow Tuesday October 10th. On Wednesday October 11th, there will be a principal’s meeting scheduled for 10 am at the Newtown primary School.
View full video here:
3 Comments
Maria’s judgement on us was very hash, if not too harsh. I remember hearing the PM tell the world that even he was homeless as PM and had to sleep on the floor. At that time no one really was able to see which buildings survived. Now we are in a better position to move around I guess the PM should re access the situation to see which buildings that still standing so could update the nation as to where some people could move to. I am very interested in hearing about the following buildings:
1. A 14 bedroom / 8 bathroom mansion in Vielle-case
2. About Blaircourt villas with, about 20 buildings 3 bed / 2 baths in the Savan pie area.
3. The Kimpuski hotel right before Tatan
4. The Morrocan hotel right there in Lagon,
5.. The Avisville villas across from Ross
6. The new hotel being built close to coconut beach.
Maybe the PM might know how to contact those owners or those that have shares in these properties, to see if they could be made available to the poor homeless folks the…
you are quite right.The PM lied to the world on TV in Antigua. He said the roof of his house was gone and that is a lie.He said he too was homeless and that is a lie too. He even cried. And i wanted to cry too though I know my roof was gone too .Then further inquirers revealed that the PM was lying on TV and to the world.WHY SIR WHY?. He said the roof of the building where he was the night of the storm was blown off and how they went down stairs where all the windows were blown off so they broke the doors and were under a mattress. That too I discovered was a lie.My question is how many lies has the PM told Dominicans and the world? Enlighten please someone I do not trust this PM and to make it worse he is trying to do everything without the help of the opposition/WHY?
The same old boring story from people as you, as an old broken record. Nothing new; nothing concrete; nothing good to suggest; nothing educational others could learn from. Be thankful that you are not in Dominica and did not experience Hurricane Maria. Your day is coming one way or the other.