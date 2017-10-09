Speaking at the press briefing from the Office of the Prime Minister in Roseau this morning, Education officials updated the public of the ongoing efforts to restore the schools on the island to some level of functionality as well as the plan to reopen schools in the quickest time period possible.

This process will be completed in phases, taking into consideration the extent of damage of each school and giving priority to students by grade.

The Challenges to this operation were outlined as follows:

Road safety and accessibility Transportation availability Health and sanitary conditions of buildings (running water, plumbing etc..) Setting up the required psycho-social support network The imminent registration and preparation for students sitting regional exams

In addition to laying out detailed approaches for addressing each of the above issues, the announcement was also made that all teachers and principals are to report to post tomorrow Tuesday October 10th. On Wednesday October 11th, there will be a principal’s meeting scheduled for 10 am at the Newtown primary School.

