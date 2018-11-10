The general public is being asked to note that given the prolonged rainfall, that flooding is occurring in many parts around the island.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is advising that people should stay indoors as much as possible.

If your area is threatened, please move to a safe area with relatives and friends until the situation stabilizes.

For persons who are moving about or travelling, be mindful of waterways in flood and also landslide prone areas. Please do not take any undue risk.

At this time, if it is possible, everyone should be home and indoors as the rains will continue for a while longer.

Also, given the continuous rains for about two (2) days or so, everywhere would be fully saturated and hillsides as well as rocks can slip.

Extreme caution at this time is strongly advised.