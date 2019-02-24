Following on an alert from the Dominica Fire Service reference a fire of unknown origin which started at the Landfill area in Fond Cole last night and is still burning and emitting fumes which may be toxic, the Office of Disaster Management wishes to advise residents and workers of businesses around the landfill area to take the necessary action to avoid the inhalation of such fumes.

Persons who suffer from any respiratory illnesses should move from the areas as soon as possible. As a precaution, people who do not suffer from respiratory illnesses should also move since the fumes from the material which is on fire can be toxic and cause certain illnesses.

According to the Fire Service, it is not certain when this situation will be brought under control therefore anyone who is affected should take the necessary actions.

Persons with children, especially babies, should move immediately. Please do not expose your children to these fumes.

The Fire Service will continue to do everything in its power to bring this situation under control at the soonest possible time.

The Authorities concerned wish to apologize to the General Public for the inconvenience at this time.