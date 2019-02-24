ODM statement on fire at Fond Cole landfillOffice of Disaster Management - Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at 1:44 PM
Following on an alert from the Dominica Fire Service reference a fire of unknown origin which started at the Landfill area in Fond Cole last night and is still burning and emitting fumes which may be toxic, the Office of Disaster Management wishes to advise residents and workers of businesses around the landfill area to take the necessary action to avoid the inhalation of such fumes.
Persons who suffer from any respiratory illnesses should move from the areas as soon as possible. As a precaution, people who do not suffer from respiratory illnesses should also move since the fumes from the material which is on fire can be toxic and cause certain illnesses.
According to the Fire Service, it is not certain when this situation will be brought under control therefore anyone who is affected should take the necessary actions.
Persons with children, especially babies, should move immediately. Please do not expose your children to these fumes.
The Fire Service will continue to do everything in its power to bring this situation under control at the soonest possible time.
The Authorities concerned wish to apologize to the General Public for the inconvenience at this time.
1 Comment
excuse me but i need to hear from de Solid waste management before you………ODM sound like somebody send dem to explain a situation which originated in the Landfill operated by the Solid Waste Management authority!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ODM………..what about de prisoners at the stock farm prison!!!!!!
and bt de way mr minister of CREAD and Climate resilience………when you come to Roseau North we need an explanation………..not $200
where is de voice of de minister for climate resilience!!!!!!!!!
speak now or forever hold your peace!!!!!!!