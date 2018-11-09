ODM urges caution as Dominica continues to be affected by inclement weatherDominica News Online - Friday, November 9th, 2018 at 12:40 PM
The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is advising the general public to exercise caution as they conduct their daily activities.
People in vulnerable areas, particularly areas prone to flooding along ravines, rivers and other waterways, landslides and rockfalls, should exercise extreme caution.
According to Disaster Coordinator, Fitzroy Pascal, reports have indicated that areas over the south of the island including the Bellevue Chopin road and under the Canefield cliff on the E.O. LeBlanc High Way have experienced landslides and rockfalls.
Weather reports from the Met Service indicate that the grounds are saturated from rainfall over the past few days and the forecast is for the rains to continue over the next 24 to 48 hours.
This means that people should be on the lookout for hazards of landslides and rockfalls which are already occurring and possible flooding in flood prone areas.
Talk, talk about resilience but apart from cleaning up they have not done any major infrastructure reconstruction work in the country, but we shall party hearty every season though!
I hope all will heed the warnings and there’ll be no casualties. Be observant, use discernment my people while going about your usual daily business.