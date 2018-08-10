Acting Disaster Coordinator, Fitzroy Pascal has called on the public to be aware of a fake bulletin which is being circulated on social media indicating that a Tropical Wave is currently affecting Dominica.

“It is a cut and paste and changes in dates for a bulletin which was put out for Hurricane Beryl a few weeks ago,” he explained in a statement.

Pascal said the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is calling on the general public to disregard the fake bulletin.

According to him, the Meteorological Service has already informed the general public on precautionary measures, stating that shower and thunder storm activity are expected to continue for the remainder of today.

Meanwhile, Pascal stated that the ODM and the Meteorological office will continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather located midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

Copy of fake bulletin can be viewed below:

Greetings!

The Hon Prime Minister has directed that this announcement be issued.

Announcement:

Based on the 9.00am advisory from the National Hurricane Center of Friday, August 10, 2018 which has the Tropical Storm Watch on Dominica, the Dominica Meteorological Service and the Office Of Disaster Management have recommended that an All Clear Announcement has been issued at 9am on Friday.

As such, and after consultation with the Chief of Police, A State of Emergency and the curfew imposed for the Safety and security of all citizens and property is effective 5pm on Friday, August 10.

Normal business activities should recommence Monday, August 13, 2018.

STEVE FERROL

SECRETARY TO THE CABINET

FRIDAY, 10 AUGUST, 2018.